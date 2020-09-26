Join us at Little Bobby Hutton Park (DeFremery) on Saturday September 26th from 1:00 to 5:00 for a community art project. We'll provide all the materials, you provide your imagination and an open mind toward community defense, as we decorate and assemble shields to distribute to our frontline defenders.



Who keeps us safe?

We keep us safe!

