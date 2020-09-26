top
At Mountain View RBG Vigil Attendees Say They Are Fearful
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
Sadly, Ruth Bader Ginsburg left us before the November election. On September 19 in Mountain View, California, people at a vigil in her honor said they fear Trump may be successful in his plan to choose her replacement and see them seated.
sm_rbgjoraisecandle.jpg
original image (2500x1229)
Photos by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg championed individual rights throughout her career. She founded the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project and from 1973 to 1978 she argued six women’s rights appeals in the Supreme Court. In 1993, President Bill Clinton chose her to replace Justice Byron White on the Supreme Court and she became only the second woman, after Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, to sit on the high court.

Ginsburg established herself as one of the leading liberal justices of the modern era and worked largely on a tribunal dominated by judicial conservatives. When she turned 87 in March, she became the fourth oldest sitting justice in U.S. history.

Sadly, Ginsburg left us before the election. On September 20 in Mountain View, California, demonstrators at a vigil in her honor said they fear Trump may be successful in his plan to seat his choice of replacement. They worry a Republican chosen justice will be a supporter of gun rights and try to overturn Roe v. Wade.
§All Rise
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjoallriseposter.jpg
original image (2500x2423)
§Mourning wear
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjoblack.jpg
original image (2500x1999)
§RBG t-shirt
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjorbgtshirt.jpg
original image (1948x2500)
§Filling the plaza
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjosomanyday.jpg
original image (2500x1061)
§Raging Grannies ...
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjo6grns__1_.jpeg
original image (2429x1172)
...some wore lace collars to honor RBG
§500 Castro St.
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjocastro.jpg
original image (2500x1670)
§"Together We Will" organizer calls people to convene
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjoidacalls.jpg
original image (2500x1670)
§"Together We Will" organizer's creative collar
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_ida.jpg
original image (1832x2500)
§As it grows dark, time for candles
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjocandleperson.jpg
original image (2286x2500)
§A real flame
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjorealflame.jpg
original image (2366x2500)
§Creative Candle
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjocandles1.jpg
original image (2500x1665)
§Artificial flame
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjocandlepeople.jpg
original image (2500x2012)
Organizers encouraged battery operated reusable candles as they are safer. Raging Grannies agreed and brought some from their stash to pass around.
§On the steps
by She Passed Too Soon
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 5:41 AM
sm_rbgjosteps.jpg
original image (2500x1565)
