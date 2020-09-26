Walnut Creek Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vigil by All Masked Up

Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM

Walnut Creek came out to memorialize Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 20.

Photos: Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo



The first COVID case in the U.S. was reported in January 2020, but the wearing of non-medical face masks in public to lessen transmission wasn't recommended by the CDC until April. SF Bay Area residents were some of the first to mask up in large numbers.



In Walnut Creek everyone wore a mask and there were many styles at a vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg two days after she passed.