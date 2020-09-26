top
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Walnut Creek Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vigil
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
Walnut Creek came out to memorialize Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 20.
sm_2020_09_yellowribbonbs.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Photos: Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo

The first COVID case in the U.S. was reported in January 2020, but the wearing of non-medical face masks in public to lessen transmission wasn't recommended by the CDC until April. SF Bay Area residents were some of the first to mask up in large numbers.

In Walnut Creek everyone wore a mask and there were many styles at a vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg two days after she passed.
§Polka dots and candles
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_polkadots.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Peace Mask and RBG T-shirt
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_peacemaskbs.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§This guy is not taking any chances
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_nottakingchancesbs.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Seniors are at high risk. Good move.
§Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Mask
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_mdamaskbsa.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Mask getting wet with tears
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_mask_wet_with_tears.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Justice Mask
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_justicmaskbs.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Fuchsia
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_coordinatebeanie.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Beanie mask and nails too!
§Classic white mask, red stole
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_classicwhiteredstole.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Camo mask offset by flower
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_camomaskflowerbs.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Your basic black mask
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_basicblackbs.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Seniors in style
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_seniorstyles.jpgbs.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Standard medical mask and jaunty cap
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_standardmedicalbs.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Amongst the trees
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_socialdistancebs.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Social distancing
by All Masked Up
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:52 AM
sm_2020_09_socialdistancebest.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
