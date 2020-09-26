Santa Rosa Fast Response Vigil for RBG by Women's March Acts Quickly

Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM

Photos of some of the several hundred who attended a vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg the day she died.

Photos: Bill Clark, Pro Bono Photo.



Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday September 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.



A vigil organized by Women’s March Santa Rosa brought together a gathering of several hundred people.



In the Bay Area, other similar events were held over the weekend in cities including San Francisco, Mountain View and Walnut Creek.