Santa Rosa Fast Response Vigil for RBG
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
Photos of some of the several hundred who attended a vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg the day she died.
sm_sr-rgbvigil_bestlineup35.jpg
original image (1822x1200)
Photos: Bill Clark, Pro Bono Photo.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday September 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.

A vigil organized by Women’s March Santa Rosa brought together a gathering of several hundred people.

In the Bay Area, other similar events were held over the weekend in cities including San Francisco, Mountain View and Walnut Creek.
§Her crown glows
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbmaskladywithsign.jpg
original image (1277x1200)
§RBG Mask Closeup
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbmask.jpg
original image (1200x1322)
Coordinated colors: headband, glasses and mask. Fabulous!
§Bus in background
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbtrumptanic.jpg
original image (1576x1200)
Seriously masking up
§Two people face the coming dark
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbtwogalswithcandles49.jpg
original image (1200x1800)
§RBG cardboard standup
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbstandupcardboardrgb.jpg
original image (1200x1886)
§Santa Rosa Relaxed Fashion
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbrelaxedfashion37.jpg
original image (1200x1555)
§We are NOT ovary-acting
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbnot_over_reacting8.jpg
original image (1200x1463)
§Social distancing
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbgathered.jpg
original image (1920x978)
§Wearing the RBG crown
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbcrown.jpg
original image (1200x1512)
§Making a VOTE sign while getting hair fixed
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgbbraiding.jpg
original image (1590x1200)
§Speaker
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgb_kokuspeaker36.jpg
original image (1200x1592)
§Thank you RBG
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgb_thanks.jpg
original image (1200x1263)
§Respect
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgb_respect30.jpg
original image (1200x1515)
§Candles
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgb_candles43.jpg
original image (1669x1200)
§Getting very dark
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgb_darknow47.jpg
original image (1920x872)
§PM Press Person with a funny sign
by Women's March Acts Quickly
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 2:49 AM
sm_sr-rgb_pmpress.jpg
original image (1200x1375)
