Santa Rosa Fast Response Vigil for RBG
Photos of some of the several hundred who attended a vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg the day she died.
Photos: Bill Clark, Pro Bono Photo.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday September 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.
A vigil organized by Women’s March Santa Rosa brought together a gathering of several hundred people.
In the Bay Area, other similar events were held over the weekend in cities including San Francisco, Mountain View and Walnut Creek.
