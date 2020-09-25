From the Open-Publishing Calendar
High School Students March Against Chevron in Climate Strike
Richmond High School Students in "March For Our Future" protest assail Chevron
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Saturday Sept. 25, about forty Richmond High School students assembled in Judge George D Carroll Park to mark the Global Climate Day Of Action. They finished up their signs, heard speeches and then set off on their march. Organized by Youth Solidarity Project, shouting slogans they marched through a couple of Richmond's quaint streets, along and then under the freeway about a mile and a half to Chevron's sprawling refinery and headquarters. Many passing cars honked their approval. More speeches were then given in front of one of Chevron's locked gates.
A Youth Solidarity Project statement read:
Chevron has devastated our communities for decades. This powerful fossil fuel firm is responsible for mass pollution that hits predominantly Black and Brown residents the hardest. As a result of Chevron’s contributions, kids in Richmond are roughly twice as likely to have respiratory problems such as asthma.All high resolution photos
