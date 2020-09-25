Join A Digital Rally in Solidarity with Frontline Tar Sands Fighters!
Info & RSVP: https://stopthemoneypipeline.com/tar-sands/
Tar sands is one of the dirtiest, most carbon-intensive fossil fuels on our planet.
Pipelines like Keystone XL, Line 3, and Trans Mountain are disastrous for people and the planet. They’re built on Indigenous lands without consent, endanger the safety of Indigenous women, and poison nearby communities.
Join us Friday, October 2nd from 11-12:30 PT (2-3:30 ET) for a digital rally to hold the funders of tar sands accountable.
ABOUT: Stop The Money Pipeline
The Stop the Money Pipeline coalition is over 130 organizations strong. We demand that banks, asset managers, insurance companies and institutional investors stop funding, insuring and investing in climate destruction. Together we are holding the financial backers of climate chaos accountable. If we stop the flow of money, we can stop the flow of oil.
https://stopthemoneypipeline.com/about-2/
|Stop Funding Tar Sands: Digital Rally in Solidarity w/ Frontline Tar Sands Fighters
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday October 02
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Stop The Money Pipeline
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://stopthemoneypipeline.com/tar-sands/
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 25th, 2020 9:17 PM
