Central Valley
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Stop Murders At Foster Farms Factory! Workers/Community Demand "Lives Over Profit"
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
A rally was held at the Foster Farms chicken factory plant in Livingston plant in Livingston to protest the murders of 9 workers and the contamination of hundreds of workers, their families and members of the community. Speakers demanded the criminal prosecution of Foster Farms CEO and executives.
sm_proseccute_foster_farms_ceo_9-24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers and community members spoke out the Foster Farms chicken factory in Livingston, California on September 24, 2020 against the deaths of 9 workers and the contamination of hundreds of workers, their families and the communities in California's Central Valley.

Speakers demanded justice for the 3,000 workers at the factory and also protested the failure of California Democratic governor Gavin Newsom to protect workers at the Foster Farms plant but other agricultural workers and workers throughout California.

Cal-OSHA has less than 200 Cal-OSHA inspectors for California's 18 million workers and the Governor has destroyed the worker protection agency by freezing hiring in the middle of the worst US and world pandemic in 100 years.

They demanded that the CEO of Foster Farms Dan Huber and other executives be criminally prosecuted by the Merced District Attorney and California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra for murder by failing to protect the workers from the virus when they knew the plant was infected.

They also pointed out that the company has not only committed criminal negligence but workers comp fraud by trying to prevent workers from getting workers comp from covid by firing them and denying that they got the Covid-19 at the plant although the plant has been completely infested with the virus.

Workers also discussed the systemic racism that forces Latino, Black, Sikh, Mung and other frontline workers to go to work regardless of the cost to the health, lives and their families.
Statements of solidarity were from ILWU Local 34 and Labor Council For Latin American Advancement Sacramento Chapter.
The rally was initiated by Central Valley vs Covid.

For more information:
centralvalleyvscovid [at] gmail.com

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org

Statement of Solidarity For Foster Farms Workers

We the nurses and staff of Alameda Health Systems support the Foster Farms workers in their struggle for safety on the job and enforcement by Cal OSHA inspectors. We understand the importance of protecting workers in vital sectors of the economy which effect the public at large. The governor of California and the media should take this issue seriously and stop glossing over the critical issues of worker safety and health on the job.

In Solidarity,
Keidaw Kobbah AHS SEIU 1021 Treasurer
SEIU 1021 - Alameda Health Systems

Alto a las matanzas!
Justicia para trabajadores de Foster Farms, sus Familias & la Comunidad
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
sm_cop___speaker_9-24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Livingston Policeman walking by speakers without mask. The mayor and sheriff of Atwood are denialists saying the virus is a hoax.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Workers Lives Over Profits!
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
sm_workers_over_profits_nnu_nurse_in_merced.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A NNU nurse taking case of covid patients in Merced participated and talked about it is effecting workers and healthcare workers.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Foster Farms CEO Dan Huber
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
foster_farms_dan_huber.jpeg
Speakers called for the criminal prosecution of Foster Farms CEO Dan Huber and other executives for the murders of workers at the plant.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Testing At Foster Farms Of Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
foster_farms_testing_workers_health___safety9-24-20.jpeg
After months of warnings by community and labor the executives started testing. Already workers had died due to their criminal negligence.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Participants Demanding Hiring of 1,000 Cal-OSHA Inspectors
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
sm_1_000_cal-oshsa_inspectors.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers and participants at the rally demanded that Governor Newsom Hire 1,000 Cal-OSHA inspectors. The governor is himself responsible for the deaths since he has frozen the hiring of Cal-OSHA inspectors and there are less than 200 in the midst of the greatest pandemic in 100 years. He takes his orders from the owners of Foster Farms and Elon Musk at Tesla.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Merced Board Of Supervisors Take Orders From Foster Farms
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
merced_board_of_supervisors.jpeg
The Merced Board Of Supervisors according to speakers support the owners of Foster Farms and other companies that have covered up the number of cases of contamination and have refused to hold these companies accountable for the deaths and massive contamination.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Speed Up Of Production Lines
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
sm_foster_farms_chicken_production_line.jpg
original image (1024x624)
The management of Foster Farms has increased the speed of the production lines despite the sickness of workers and the injuries that many workers are getting at the plant.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Lives Are Not Disposable
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
sm_lives_are_not_disposable_9-24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A sign at the rally that "Lives Are Not Disposable"
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
§Letter Of Solidarity From LCLAA Sacramento
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 4:29 PM
sm_lclaa_sacramento_let_support-fosterfarms.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
In April the Labor Council For Latin America Advancement sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom to hire 1,000 more Cal-OSHA inspectors. This was ignored by Newsom who is now partly responsible for the deaths and mass sickness at the plants.
https://youtu.be/8mpuGhM-JTo
