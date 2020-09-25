From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Murders At Foster Farms Factory! Workers/Community Demand "Lives Over Profit"
A rally was held at the Foster Farms chicken factory plant in Livingston plant in Livingston to protest the murders of 9 workers and the contamination of hundreds of workers, their families and members of the community. Speakers demanded the criminal prosecution of Foster Farms CEO and executives.
Workers and community members spoke out the Foster Farms chicken factory in Livingston, California on September 24, 2020 against the deaths of 9 workers and the contamination of hundreds of workers, their families and the communities in California's Central Valley.
Speakers demanded justice for the 3,000 workers at the factory and also protested the failure of California Democratic governor Gavin Newsom to protect workers at the Foster Farms plant but other agricultural workers and workers throughout California.
Cal-OSHA has less than 200 Cal-OSHA inspectors for California's 18 million workers and the Governor has destroyed the worker protection agency by freezing hiring in the middle of the worst US and world pandemic in 100 years.
They demanded that the CEO of Foster Farms Dan Huber and other executives be criminally prosecuted by the Merced District Attorney and California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra for murder by failing to protect the workers from the virus when they knew the plant was infected.
They also pointed out that the company has not only committed criminal negligence but workers comp fraud by trying to prevent workers from getting workers comp from covid by firing them and denying that they got the Covid-19 at the plant although the plant has been completely infested with the virus.
Workers also discussed the systemic racism that forces Latino, Black, Sikh, Mung and other frontline workers to go to work regardless of the cost to the health, lives and their families.
Statements of solidarity were from ILWU Local 34 and Labor Council For Latin American Advancement Sacramento Chapter.
The rally was initiated by Central Valley vs Covid.
Statement of Solidarity For Foster Farms Workers
We the nurses and staff of Alameda Health Systems support the Foster Farms workers in their struggle for safety on the job and enforcement by Cal OSHA inspectors. We understand the importance of protecting workers in vital sectors of the economy which effect the public at large. The governor of California and the media should take this issue seriously and stop glossing over the critical issues of worker safety and health on the job.
In Solidarity,
Keidaw Kobbah AHS SEIU 1021 Treasurer
SEIU 1021 - Alameda Health Systems
Alto a las matanzas!
Justicia para trabajadores de Foster Farms, sus Familias & la Comunidad
Statement of Solidarity For Foster Farms Workers
We the nurses and staff of Alameda Health Systems support the Foster Farms workers in their struggle for safety on the job and enforcement by Cal OSHA inspectors. We understand the importance of protecting workers in vital sectors of the economy which effect the public at large. The governor of California and the media should take this issue seriously and stop glossing over the critical issues of worker safety and health on the job.
In Solidarity,
Keidaw Kobbah AHS SEIU 1021 Treasurer
SEIU 1021 - Alameda Health Systems
Alto a las matanzas!
Justicia para trabajadores de Foster Farms, sus Familias & la Comunidad
