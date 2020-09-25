U. S. Capitol Lying in State Ceremony for the late
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (March 15, 1933 – September 18, 2020)
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first woman and first Jewish person
to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol in U.S. history.
Ceremony date: September 25, 2020
Recording here: https://www.facebook.com/341865522634027/videos/3396356477119429/
The recording begins with the arrival of her casket at the U.S. Capitol, then continues with the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.
Recording made available by the ERA Coalition of C-Span broadcast.
|Recording: U. S. Capitol Lying in State Ceremony for Justice Ginsburg (watch anytime)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 25
|Time
|8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|ERA Coalition
|Location Details
|Online recording
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 25th, 2020 7:52 AM
