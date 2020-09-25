

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (March 15, 1933 – September 18, 2020)



The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first woman and first Jewish person

to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol in U.S. history.



Ceremony date: September 25, 2020



Recording here:



The recording begins with the arrival of her casket at the U.S. Capitol, then continues with the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.



Recording made available by the ERA Coalition of C-Span broadcast.



