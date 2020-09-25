top
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
View events for the week of 9/25/2020
Recording: U. S. Capitol Lying in State Ceremony for Justice Ginsburg (watch anytime)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 25
Time 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorERA Coalition
Location Details
Online recording
U. S. Capitol Lying in State Ceremony for the late
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (March 15, 1933 – September 18, 2020)

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first woman and first Jewish person
to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol in U.S. history.

Ceremony date: September 25, 2020

Recording here: https://www.facebook.com/341865522634027/videos/3396356477119429/

The recording begins with the arrival of her casket at the U.S. Capitol, then continues with the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Recording made available by the ERA Coalition of C-Span broadcast.

sm_rbg_honoring.jpg
original image (960x960)
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 25th, 2020 7:52 AM
§U. S. Capitol Lying in State Ceremony for Justice Ginsburg
by ERA Coalition
Friday Sep 25th, 2020 7:52 AM
us_capitol.jpg
