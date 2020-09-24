Distracted Blueberry (2019)
by Barry Doupé
Telematic’s featured On-Line Screening
Streaming Continuously (237mins.)
Wednesday, Sept. 30th – Sunday, October, 14th, 2020
Watch it at: http://www.tttelematiccc.com/distracted-blueberry
Artist-talk: Thursday, Oct. 8th, 5:00pm (PDT)
Live at: http://www.twitch.tv/tttelematiccc
A four-and-a-half hour animated film, exploring the death drive in male sexuality, and the limits of embodied existence, through the “story” of a boundary pushing performance art band.
XXX VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Sex, Violence, Scatology XXX
Bio: Barry Doupé (b. 1982 Victoria, BC) is a filmmaker living in Vancouver. He holds a Bachelor of Media Arts Degree from Emily Carr Institute of Art & Design (2004). He is also a member of The Lions collaborative drawing group, Jarry and Crazy Weapon. His films have been screened throughout Canada and Internationally including the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, Lyon Contemporary Art Museum, Pleasure Dome and the Tate Modern.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 9/30/2020
|On-line Screening: Distracted Blueberry
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 30
|Time
|9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Telematic Media Arts
|gallery [at] tttelematiccc.com
|Phone
|415-336-2349
|Location Details
|Streaming on-line Sept. 30th - Oct. 14th
|
For more event information: http://www.tttelematiccc.com/distracted-bl...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 8:09 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network