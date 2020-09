by Barry Doupé



Telematic’s featured On-Line Screening



Streaming Continuously (237mins.)



Wednesday, Sept. 30th – Sunday, October, 14th, 2020



Watch it at:



Artist-talk: Thursday, Oct. 8th, 5:00pm (PDT)

Live at:



A four-and-a-half hour animated film, exploring the death drive in male sexuality, and the limits of embodied existence, through the “story” of a boundary pushing performance art band.



XXX VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Sex, Violence, Scatology XXX



Bio: Barry Doupé (b. 1982 Victoria, BC) is a filmmaker living in Vancouver. He holds a Bachelor of Media Arts Degree from Emily Carr Institute of Art & Design (2004). He is also a member of The Lions collaborative drawing group, Jarry and Crazy Weapon. His films have been screened throughout Canada and Internationally including the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, Lyon Contemporary Art Museum, Pleasure Dome and the Tate Modern. Distracted Blueberry (2019)by Barry DoupéTelematic’s featured On-Line ScreeningStreaming Continuously (237mins.)Wednesday, Sept. 30th – Sunday, October, 14th, 2020Watch it at: http://www.tttelematiccc.com/distracted-blueberry Artist-talk: Thursday, Oct. 8th, 5:00pm (PDT)Live at: http://www.twitch.tv/tttelematiccc A four-and-a-half hour animated film, exploring the death drive in male sexuality, and the limits of embodied existence, through the “story” of a boundary pushing performance art band.XXX VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Sex, Violence, Scatology XXXBio: Barry Doupé (b. 1982 Victoria, BC) is a filmmaker living in Vancouver. He holds a Bachelor of Media Arts Degree from Emily Carr Institute of Art & Design (2004). He is also a member of The Lions collaborative drawing group, Jarry and Crazy Weapon. His films have been screened throughout Canada and Internationally including the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, Lyon Contemporary Art Museum, Pleasure Dome and the Tate Modern. For more event information: http://www.tttelematiccc.com/distracted-bl...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 8:09 PM