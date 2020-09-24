top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 9/30/2020
On-line Screening: Distracted Blueberry
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 30
Time 9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorTelematic Media Arts
Emailgallery [at] tttelematiccc.com
Phone415-336-2349
Location Details
Streaming on-line Sept. 30th - Oct. 14th
Distracted Blueberry (2019)
by Barry Doupé

Telematic’s featured On-Line Screening

Streaming Continuously (237mins.)

Wednesday, Sept. 30th – Sunday, October, 14th, 2020

Watch it at: http://www.tttelematiccc.com/distracted-blueberry

Artist-talk: Thursday, Oct. 8th, 5:00pm (PDT)
Live at: http://www.twitch.tv/tttelematiccc

A four-and-a-half hour animated film, exploring the death drive in male sexuality, and the limits of embodied existence, through the “story” of a boundary pushing performance art band.

XXX VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Sex, Violence, Scatology XXX

Bio: Barry Doupé (b. 1982 Victoria, BC) is a filmmaker living in Vancouver. He holds a Bachelor of Media Arts Degree from Emily Carr Institute of Art & Design (2004). He is also a member of The Lions collaborative drawing group, Jarry and Crazy Weapon. His films have been screened throughout Canada and Internationally including the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, Lyon Contemporary Art Museum, Pleasure Dome and the Tate Modern.
distracted_blueberry_500px_72dpicopy.jpeg
For more event information: http://www.tttelematiccc.com/distracted-bl...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 8:09 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code