SEIU Local 521 has endorsed Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, and Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council in the November 2020 election. SEIU 521, the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union, represents 40,000 county, city, and non-profit workers in 17 counties, grouped into five regions, across central California.

Additionally, SEIU Local 521 has endorsed John Leopold for Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, District 1.

SEIU 521's website explains the endorsement process:

"SEIU 521 and SEIU union members gathered at online town halls to hear from candidates for local and district offices, statewide offices, Congress, and the Presidential office. Our members have exercised their voice and endorsed measures that will help working people and their families, as well as candidates who they believe will fight for our communities, support fair compensation, and the right to a union. We need to elect people who will stick up for workers and who believe in investing in our next generation. We can do this by voting for measures that will help working people and their families and for candidates who share our values."

