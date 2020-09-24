In response to the recent shocking news about forced sterilizations performed on women detained in an ICE facility in GA, a vigil has been organized in solidarity with the women and with human rights defenders.
Organized by:
Bay Area Health Workers
CSUEB Nursing Students
GABRIELA Oakland
Do No Harm
Health Justice Commons
Essential Food and Medicine
Wear a mask! And social distance please! You are welcome to bring flowers or other offerings for the altar. Thank you!
|Date
|Sunday September 27
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Health workers & nursing students
|Location Details
|Lake Merritt Amphitheater
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 1:49 PM
