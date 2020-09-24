top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
Vigil to Honor Migrant Women and Human Rights Defenders
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 27
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorHealth workers & nursing students
Location Details
Lake Merritt Amphitheater
In response to the recent shocking news about forced sterilizations performed on women detained in an ICE facility in GA, a vigil has been organized in solidarity with the women and with human rights defenders.

Organized by:
Bay Area Health Workers
CSUEB Nursing Students
GABRIELA Oakland
Do No Harm
Health Justice Commons
Essential Food and Medicine

Wear a mask! And social distance please! You are welcome to bring flowers or other offerings for the altar. Thank you!
sm_vigil.jpg
original image (800x800)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 1:49 PM
