In response to the recent shocking news about forced sterilizations performed on women detained in an ICE facility in GA, a vigil has been organized in solidarity with the women and with human rights defenders.



Organized by:

Bay Area Health Workers

CSUEB Nursing Students

GABRIELA Oakland

Do No Harm

Health Justice Commons

Essential Food and Medicine



Wear a mask! And social distance please! You are welcome to bring flowers or other offerings for the altar. Thank you!

