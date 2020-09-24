ICE and CBP are abusing people in their custody, waging reproductive violence including against pregnant individuals, using your taxpayer dollars.
Join the Defund Hate Coalition this Thursday at 1 PM PT to learn how to take action
to end the abusive practices of ICE and CBP.
Livestream/recording: https://www.facebook.com/DetentionWatchNetwork/
#EndDetention
ABOUT: Detention Watch Network (DWN)
https://www.detentionwatchnetwork.org/
Detention Watch Network (DWN) is a national coalition building power through collective advocacy, grassroots organizing, and strategic communications to abolish immigration detention in the United States.
OUR MISSION
Immigration detention is a key component of the United States’ immigration enforcement apparatus. By focusing primarily on immigrant incarceration, Detention Watch Network aims to remove one of the drivers of mass deportations while also addressing the broader role of incarceration and criminalization in U.S. society. DWN’s core purpose is to bring together complementary strategies for a multi-pronged approach to ending detention, including organizing, advocacy, litigation, direct service, research and communications.
Thursday September 24
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
Detention Watch Network
Online via livestream
https://www.facebook.com/DetentionWatchNetwork/
