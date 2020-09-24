



Join the Defund Hate Coalition this Thursday at 1 PM PT to learn how to take action

to end the abusive practices of ICE and CBP.



Livestream/recording:



#EndDetention



ABOUT: Detention Watch Network (DWN)



https://www.detentionwatchnetwork.org/



Detention Watch Network (DWN) is a national coalition building power through collective advocacy, grassroots organizing, and strategic communications to abolish immigration detention in the United States.



OUR MISSION



