Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Take Action: Defund ICE & CBP And Stop Reproductive Violence
Date Thursday September 24
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDetention Watcyh Network
Location Details
Online via livestream
ICE and CBP are abusing people in their custody, waging reproductive violence including against pregnant individuals, using your taxpayer dollars.

Join the Defund Hate Coalition this Thursday at 1 PM PT to learn how to take action
to end the abusive practices of ICE and CBP.

Livestream/recording: https://www.facebook.com/DetentionWatchNetwork/

#EndDetention

ABOUT: Detention Watch Network (DWN)

https://www.detentionwatchnetwork.org/

Detention Watch Network (DWN) is a national coalition building power through collective advocacy, grassroots organizing, and strategic communications to abolish immigration detention in the United States.

OUR MISSION

Immigration detention is a key component of the United States’ immigration enforcement apparatus. By focusing primarily on immigrant incarceration, Detention Watch Network aims to remove one of the drivers of mass deportations while also addressing the broader role of incarceration and criminalization in U.S. society. DWN’s core purpose is to bring together complementary strategies for a multi-pronged approach to ending detention, including organizing, advocacy, litigation, direct service, research and communications.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/DetentionWatchNet...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 12:46 PM
§DIRECT LINK TO LIVESTREAM RECORDING HERE
by Defund Hate Coaltion
Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 1:27 PM
Take Action: Defund ICE & CBP And Stop Reproductive Violence

Direct link to livestream recording here:

https://www.facebook.com/chirlausa/videos/812619659509341/

AND

https://www.facebook.com/DetentionWatchNetwork/videos/812618542842786/
