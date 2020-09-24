Join Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II & Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, Thurs., Sept 24 at 1:30 PM PT, for an Address to the Nation: A Mandate For This Moment Of The Movement.
The Poor People's Campaign co-chairs will speak to the nation and call us to action as the nation continues to suffer as the Senate refuses to pass a full & JUST relief package.
Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS, Stopping the stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages, Separating Families…and now, Stacking the Supreme Court!
We won’t be silent anymore!
Website livestream: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
#PoorPeoplesCampaign
#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating
People for a Movement that Votes
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
You can check your registration. The last day to register online is Oct. 19th. Afterward, you need to contract your local county registrar of voters directly.
#2020Census #BeCounted
CENSUS (last day Sept. 30): Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/voting/
U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
