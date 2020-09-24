top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 9/24/2020
Call to Action: A Mandate for This Moment as the Nation Suffers w/ Poor People's Campaign
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday September 24
Time 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online via livestream
Join Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II & Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, Thurs., Sept 24 at 1:30 PM PT, for an Address to the Nation: A Mandate For This Moment Of The Movement.

The Poor People's Campaign co-chairs will speak to the nation and call us to action as the nation continues to suffer as the Senate refuses to pass a full & JUST relief package.

Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS, Stopping the stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages, Separating Families…and now, Stacking the Supreme Court!

We won’t be silent anymore!

Website livestream: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/

Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/

#PoorPeoplesCampaign

____________________________________________________________

#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating
People for a Movement that Votes

#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can check your registration. The last day to register online is Oct. 19th. Afterward, you need to contract your local county registrar of voters directly.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS (last day Sept. 30): Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/voting/
____________________________________________________________
ppc_address_the_nation.jpg
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 8:47 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code