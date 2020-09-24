top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 9/25/2020
Online Socialism Forum - Capitalism: Catastrophe for the People, Windfall for Billionaires
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 25
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
Register here: bit.ly/capitalism-must-go
Banks and corporations have been bailed out, but millions face eviction due to unemployment caused by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands have had to evacuate due to wildfires consuming the western U.S., with many homes destroyed. Hurricane Laura has destroyed the city of Lake Charles, Louisiana and displaced thousands.

This profit-driven system fails to meet the needs of the people in all these crises. We need a socialist system that puts people and the planet first! Join us for presentations and analysis, and learn how we can organize together to fight this unjust system.

Register here: bit.ly/capitalism-must-go

Share the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2682659415329288/
sm_psl_capitalism_catastrophe_forum_092120_rectangle.jpg
original image (1920x1005)
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 7:49 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code