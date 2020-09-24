



Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands have had to evacuate due to wildfires consuming the western U.S., with many homes destroyed. Hurricane Laura has destroyed the city of Lake Charles, Louisiana and displaced thousands.



This profit-driven system fails to meet the needs of the people in all these crises. We need a socialist system that puts people and the planet first! Join us for presentations and analysis, and learn how we can organize together to fight this unjust system.



Register here: bit.ly/capitalism-must-go



Share the Facebook event page:

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 24th, 2020 7:49 AM