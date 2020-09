Date: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020



Tote bag giveaway street party for bicyclists: 1720 Market St.@ 7:30 AM - 7 PM



More Info:



Sign the Bike to Wherever Day pledge to show your commitment

to biking:



Every year, thousands of San Franciscans celebrate Bike to Work Day by choosing to commute by bike. With reduced transportation options during the pandemic, more people than ever before are turning to biking as a safe and healthy transportation option for everyday trips and recreation.



That’s why this year, Bike to Work Day is becoming Bike to Wherever Day! Throughout the month of September, and especially on September 24, join people across San Francisco in riding your bike to get to wherever you need to go – or just for fun!



On September 24, bike to wherever is special to you. What place has given you joy or hope during these challenging times? Do you have a favorite mural, vista point, or park that you love to see along your ride? Take a photo and share it with us using #BTWD and @sfbike.



After you visit your favorite spot, reward yourself with a free reusable #BTWD tote bag. Pick yours up at our curbside pickup (1720 Market St. from 7:30am – 7:00pm) where we will be bringing the fun all day with costumes, music, and more! Or, stay local and pick up your tote at your local bike shop.



Take a break, get outside and enjoy your bike ride to…wherever!

