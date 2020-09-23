You are invited to the Abolition Orientation: Cops off Campus Edition on 10/1. We will meet at the Barn Theater parking lot (base of UCSC campus) at 4:00 PM. This will be a socially distant car + bike caravan during which you will be introduced to the reasons why we are calling to the end of policing at UCSC and across the University of California.
Students, workers, staff, lecturers, faculty, and folks not affiliated with the University* are welcome to join.
Your level of familiarity with abolitionist thought is irrelevant; all* are welcome.
Please RSVP here tinyurl.com/abolish12. (even if you are unable to attend the action but have questions or want to get involved in organizing, please fill out the RSVP form)
*except for the police and university administrators
|Date
|Thursday October 01
|Time
|4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|UC Cops Off Campus
|Location Details
|Barn Theater parking lot (base of UC Santa Cruz campus)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3383901307...
