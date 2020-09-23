top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 10/ 1/2020
Abolition Orientation: Cops off Campus Edition
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 01
Time 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUC Cops Off Campus
Location Details
Barn Theater parking lot (base of UC Santa Cruz campus)
You are invited to the Abolition Orientation: Cops off Campus Edition on 10/1. We will meet at the Barn Theater parking lot (base of UCSC campus) at 4:00 PM. This will be a socially distant car + bike caravan during which you will be introduced to the reasons why we are calling to the end of policing at UCSC and across the University of California.

Students, workers, staff, lecturers, faculty, and folks not affiliated with the University* are welcome to join.

Your level of familiarity with abolitionist thought is irrelevant; all* are welcome.

Please RSVP here tinyurl.com/abolish12. (even if you are unable to attend the action but have questions or want to get involved in organizing, please fill out the RSVP form)

*except for the police and university administrators
sm_abolition_orientation_uc_cops_off_campus_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (940x788)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3383901307...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 3:00 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code