Racist Gentrifier Victoria Fierce Running for AC Transit At-Large Director
Victoria Fierce, known for gentrification advocacy and for making racist policy statements, is running as a candidate for AC Transit At-Large Director
In the upcoming election, Victoria Fierce is running for AC Transit At-Large Director. Victoria's time as a policy advocate in the Bay Area has been marred by racist statements, and lobbying in support of gentrification at the loss of affordable housing and rent protections. She is a former-cryptocurrency techie who moved to the Bay Area not too long ago. She came across financial backers who have used her as a lobbyist for housing gentrification.
"yes, don't be the YIMBY in this article — the purple-locked white trans woman in Oakland, fresh from Akron, OH… now navel-deep in a cryptocurrency startup and insisting trickle-down market housing is the way to go:
https://twitter.com/patienceinbee/status/969226864731611141/photo/1
Victoria Fierce used the Twitter handle tdfischer, an account which she deleted to cover up a history of controversial statements. However there are people who remember what she has said, and what she has advocated for. Using the tdfischer Twitter account, Victoria (who is White) mocked Black Oaklanders for protesting against Mayor Libby Schaaf. The protesters were angry about Schaaf's inaction in holding the Oakland police accountable for violence against the Black community.
Victoria also used her Twitter account to say that Black residents of Oakland and Berkeley should not complain about displacement. She stated that Black Bay Area residents should see displacement as an opportunity to live away in different places they wouldn't have lived in otherwise.
Mocking the Ohlone, Victoria criticized the protest for the Berkeley Shellmound memorial sight. "Oh sacred parking lot" was her repeated slogan on Twitter. She mocked the idea of Native peoples worshiping on their ancestral burial ground that exists underneath the parking lot pavement. She spoke out against the protesters' wishes to develop the site into a green memorial space.
Victoria's tdfischer Twitter account is gone, but there's are still lingering responses to some of her older Tweets. One Twitter user wrote to her: "why do you so fiercely defend Northern California not having a single Black representative in the legislature? look, the fact is that you're being paid by speculators to defame a socialist Black woman". (https://twitter.com/SocialistBae/status/1057453001705693185) Despite having deleted her account, she's still the same person. She didn't delete the account after coming to some great spiritual awakening, or recognition of her toxicity.
Victoria is notable for her political participation in the debate over MacArthur Commons. In meetings, she spoke out against the demands of affordable housing advocates. MacArthur Commons is now infamous for the number of empty apartments at the site. Instead of more affordable units that could be used to house people, an idea more poignant during the Covid crisis, the building has a high percentage of vacant expensive units that house nobody.
Victoria was active in discussion about proposed housing at North Berkeley BART. She documented comments made at meetings, then used her social media presence to dox Berkeley residents, for the purposes of harassment and intimidation. This resulted in her colleagues releasing the following statement on NextDoor: "Victoria Fierce... has made some divisive, alienating, and frankly rude comments about North Berkeley neighbors... Victoria did make a member of the community feel unsafe and targeted, which is not in the spirit of EBFE’s anti-doxing policy found in our code of conduct. East Bay for Everyone does not support Victoria's actions and she is on a leave of absence".
In an attempt to boost her public image, Victoria led a performative march in Concord, after the Trump administration announced it was considering using the Concord Naval Weapons Station as a migrant detainment camp. Fierce did not communicate with Concord activists, and did not let local Hispanic residents take the lead. Making the march about herself, she lead the march and featured herself as the main speaker. She didn't understand that Concord city council was already opposed to Trump's detainment camp, and was already working on a legal strategy to fight it. Her presence in Concord accomplished nothing, yet she claimed on social media that her event was the thing that stopped the detainment camp from being built at Concord.
"...Victoria Fierce, is a former techie who was bestowed enough cash by wealthy benefactors to work “as an activist full-time.”
https://truthout.org/articles/yimbys-the-alt-right-darlings-of-the-real-estate-industry/"
Victoria used to openly identify as an anarchist-capitalist, which due to the sociopolitical baggage of that phrase, and because of her own rhetoric, resulted in people associating her with the Alt-Right. She was mentioned by name in an article entitled 'The Alt-Right Darlings of the Real Estate Industry'. Later she backpedaled, trying to performatively identify as a socialist, despite having spent years railing against socialism, and despite not supporting socialist policies.
Voters need to do their research. Victoria has tried to scrub her social media posts, as well as her comments on news forums and message boards. Yet, there still are online traces that reveal her ideology. This is a candidate backed by the same big money interests that have been supporting her for years. Victoria has been vocal in opposition to social protest movements, and supports displacement via gentrification.
Policies that have caused gentrification in housing should not be repeated in the governance of public transit. We already have conditions where high end housing is increasing on public transit routes. If the public transit itself become unaffordable and inequitable, this will push more people into poverty, having to choose to either reduce their quality of life in order to stay local, or leave the Bay Area..
