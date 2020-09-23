Telematic Media Arts
presents
This Sunday, September 27th, 4:00 (PDT)!
Artist, Carla Gannis in Conversation w/ Critic-Scholar, Dorothy Santos
A discussion of Carla's exhibition, wwwunderkammer, the complication of virtual and grounded reality, the de-colonization of cyber-space, and the project of building a post-humanist, feminist future.
|In Conversation! Carla Gannis with Dorothy Santos
|Sunday September 27
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Speaker
|Telematic Media Arts
Streaming live on Twitch!
http://www.twitch.tv/tttelematiccc
For more event information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/
