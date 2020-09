Telematic Media Arts

presents



This Sunday, September 27th, 4:00 (PDT)!



Artist, Carla Gannis in Conversation w/ Critic-Scholar, Dorothy Santos



A discussion of Carla's exhibition, wwwunderkammer, the complication of virtual and grounded reality, the de-colonization of cyber-space, and the project of building a post-humanist, feminist future.

For more event information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/