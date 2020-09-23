GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION DAY 2020
Date & Time of Action: Sept. 26 @ 10 AM - noon PT
Online participation for all people everywhere on social media and Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHw3DcSmHRw&feature=youtu.be
In-person: Drop off shoes & signs at Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945
It's difficult to gather in person during the pandemic. But we don't want to forget
the climate crisis!
A #BayAreaShoeStrike for climate uses shoes and small signs to send a message:
we are still here fighting for the climate emergency. We are still asking for climate justice
and a Green New Deal.
By placing your shoes on the steps of City Hall or sharing a photo of your shoes with #BayAreaShoeStrike, you can help more people remember: this is still happening. Because they are so visually engaging, ShoeStrikes receive media attention. Plus, they can remind us that the current crises can best be solved together: climate justice, social justice, racial justice, and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.
It will be a hybrid action, with both a physical presence at Novato City Hall (901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945) and an online event for all people everywhere.
Here are various ways you can participate:
--Drop off shoes at Novato City Hall on September 26 between 10 – 12noon. Your shoes will be included in the final action tally, including a comprehensive photo.
--Take a photo of your shoes at a location of your choice anywhere, with or without a small sign, and share it via your own social media. Tag #BayAreaShoeStrike so we can track it.
--Take a photo of your shoes at a location of your choice anywhere, with or without a small sign, and share it with greennovato [at] gmail.com, so that it can be shared during the live broadcast and on a curated page at greennovatocom.
--Join the live broadcast to comment via Youtube live chat here, at https://tinyurl.com/bayareashoestrike, and share photos, ask questions of speakers, and more.
Do all or some combination of all these options.
ORGANIZATIONS: Climate Action Marin is hosted by 350Marin.org and GreenNovato.com, sponsored by Sustainable Mill Valley. For more Information contact: greennovato.com or 350Marin.org
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 9/26/2020
|Climate Strike: #BayAreaShoeStrike Climate Emergency Protest Online & In-person North Bay
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 26
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|350 Marin & others
|Location Details
|
In-person: Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945
Online via social media & YouTube
|
For more event information: https://350bayarea.org/event/join-the-glob...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 11:07 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network