



Date & Time of Action: Sept. 26 @ 10 AM - noon PT



Online participation for all people everywhere on social media and Youtube here:



In-person: Drop off shoes & signs at Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945



It's difficult to gather in person during the pandemic. But we don't want to forget

the climate crisis!



A #BayAreaShoeStrike for climate uses shoes and small signs to send a message:

we are still here fighting for the climate emergency. We are still asking for climate justice

and a Green New Deal.



By placing your shoes on the steps of City Hall or sharing a photo of your shoes with #BayAreaShoeStrike, you can help more people remember: this is still happening. Because they are so visually engaging, ShoeStrikes receive media attention. Plus, they can remind us that the current crises can best be solved together: climate justice, social justice, racial justice, and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.



It will be a hybrid action, with both a physical presence at Novato City Hall (901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945) and an online event for all people everywhere.



Here are various ways you can participate:



--Drop off shoes at Novato City Hall on September 26 between 10 – 12noon. Your shoes will be included in the final action tally, including a comprehensive photo.



--Take a photo of your shoes at a location of your choice anywhere, with or without a small sign, and share it via your own social media. Tag #BayAreaShoeStrike so we can track it.



--Take a photo of your shoes at a location of your choice anywhere, with or without a small sign, and share it with



--Join the live broadcast to comment via Youtube live chat here, at



Do all or some combination of all these options.



ORGANIZATIONS: Climate Action Marin is hosted by 350Marin.org and GreenNovato.com, sponsored by Sustainable Mill Valley. For more Information contact: greennovato.com or 350Marin.org

