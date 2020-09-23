top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 9/26/2020
Climate Strike: #BayAreaShoeStrike Climate Emergency Protest Online & In-person North Bay
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 26
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author350 Marin & others
Location Details
In-person: Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945

Online via social media & YouTube
GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION DAY 2020

Date & Time of Action: Sept. 26 @ 10 AM - noon PT

Online participation for all people everywhere on social media and Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHw3DcSmHRw&feature=youtu.be

In-person: Drop off shoes & signs at Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945

It's difficult to gather in person during the pandemic. But we don't want to forget
the climate crisis!

A #BayAreaShoeStrike for climate uses shoes and small signs to send a message:
we are still here fighting for the climate emergency. We are still asking for climate justice
and a Green New Deal.

By placing your shoes on the steps of City Hall or sharing a photo of your shoes with #BayAreaShoeStrike, you can help more people remember: this is still happening. Because they are so visually engaging, ShoeStrikes receive media attention. Plus, they can remind us that the current crises can best be solved together: climate justice, social justice, racial justice, and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.

It will be a hybrid action, with both a physical presence at Novato City Hall (901 Sherman Ave, Novato, CA 94945) and an online event for all people everywhere.

Here are various ways you can participate:

--Drop off shoes at Novato City Hall on September 26 between 10 – 12noon. Your shoes will be included in the final action tally, including a comprehensive photo.

--Take a photo of your shoes at a location of your choice anywhere, with or without a small sign, and share it via your own social media. Tag #BayAreaShoeStrike so we can track it.

--Take a photo of your shoes at a location of your choice anywhere, with or without a small sign, and share it with greennovato [at] gmail.com, so that it can be shared during the live broadcast and on a curated page at greennovatocom.

--Join the live broadcast to comment via Youtube live chat here, at https://tinyurl.com/bayareashoestrike, and share photos, ask questions of speakers, and more.

Do all or some combination of all these options.

ORGANIZATIONS: Climate Action Marin is hosted by 350Marin.org and GreenNovato.com, sponsored by Sustainable Mill Valley. For more Information contact: greennovato.com or 350Marin.org
screenshot_2020-09-23__bayareashoestrike_9_26_2020.png
For more event information: https://350bayarea.org/event/join-the-glob...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 11:07 AM
§Climate Strike: #BayAreaShoeStrike
by 350 Marin & others
Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 11:07 AM
sm__bayareashoestrike.jpg
original image (900x429)
https://350bayarea.org/event/join-the-glob...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 139.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code