Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 9/25/2020
Climate Emergency Mobilization Summit Bay Area
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 25
Time 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorClimate Emergency Mobilization Task Force
Location Details
Online
Join the Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force for the third interactive virtual summit in their series: For an Environmentally Just and Regenerative Future.

Climate Emergency Mobilization Summit

Date and Time: Fri, September 25, 2020 @ 9 AM – 1:00 PM PDT

Information: https://350bayarea.org/event/climate-emergency-mobilization-summit-2-2

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-emergency-mobilization-task-force-virtual-summit-series-3-tickets-117595058987

The September 25 summit will explore how to eliminate fossil fuels from our energy supply, our buildings, and our transportation system in a just and equitable way. Mark Jacobson will deliver the keynote speech at the opening plenary at 9:00 am. Workshops from 9:45 – 11:30 on topics including:

--100% Clean Energy

--Decarbonizing Buildings

--Roadmaps to Electric Vehicles

--Clean Cars and Trucks

Confirmed speakers include (more speakers to be added):

--Mark Jacobson, Keynote Speaker, Stanford professor and founder of the Solutions Project
--Panama Bartholomy, Director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition
--Kate Harrison, Berkeley City Council and sponsor of Berkeley’s all-electric building ordinance
--Anne Hoskins, Chief Policy Officer at Sunrun
--Kurt Johnson, Advanced Community Energy Manager at the Climate Center
--Lowell Chu, San Francisco Department of the Environment
--Sarah Moore, City of Berkeley Office of Energy & Sustainable Development
--Elise Semonian, City of San Anselmo, Planning Director
--Jimmy O’Dea, Union of Concerned Scientists
--Chris Peeples, AC Transit Board of Directors

More than 200 people attended each of the the first two Virtual Summits, which focused on Sustainable and Healthy Cities on July 24th and on a Fossil Fuel Free Bay Area on August 28.

Videos from the first summit may be viewed here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Me_NrNaGmDePiWpYwPKIDjcfQJw-MGlapA2rBmyYflI/edit

Videos from the second summit will be posted soon.

ABOUT: Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force

CEMTF is a regionally coordinated coalition, organizing the nine counties of the Bay Area to advance climate mitigation and adaption strategies at a local, regional and state level.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 10:14 AM
