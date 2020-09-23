From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Representation & Power Zine
Zine version of "George Floyd Solidarity in the Bay Area: Representation and Power" by Anarchist People of Color.
Zine PDF for printing of " George Floyd Solidarity in the Bay Area: Representation and Power" by Anarchist People of Color. Originally published on Indybay on May 29th 2020. Text here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/29/18833372.php
The text speaks beyond it's immediate context (responding to a certain situation in Oakland in May) and could be useful for further circulation.
The text speaks beyond it's immediate context (responding to a certain situation in Oakland in May) and could be useful for further circulation.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network