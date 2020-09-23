



March 4 Our Future: Rally & March Against Chevron Corporation in Richmond



When: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 @ 1 PM PT



March starts here: Judge George D. Carroll Park, cross streets area of South Gardland Ave

& E. Richmond Ave. & West Cutting Blvd, Richmond, CA 94801



March destination: Chevron Corporation building in Richmond



Facebook post:



Chevron has devastated our communities for decades. This powerful fossil fuel firm is responsible for mass pollution that hits predominantly Black and Brown residents the hardest. As a result of Chevron’s contributions, kids in Richmond are roughly twice as likely to have respiratory problems such as asthma.



March with us on Global Day of Climate Action (September 25th) at 1pm to demand a sustainable and livable future. We will start at Judge George D. Carroll Park and march to the Chevron Corporation building in Richmond. Youth leaders and climate activists will speaking both before and after the march.



Masks, water, and food will be provided. See you there!

______________________________________________________________



SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19



https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

