



Tens of thousands of UC students and staff come from Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Muslim, immigrant communities that are constantly overpoliced through harassment and baseless arrest. The removal of UCPD and ICE from campus is not the endpoint, but the condition of possibility for imagining safety over security. Nearly all full-time UCPD employees make more than $100,000 per year—in the midst of public austerity measures, we demand the $24 million UCPD budget be transferred to the wellness programs and equity initiatives we desperately require.



The Cops Off Campus coalition has emerged amidst a global pandemic, relentless state and vigilante violence and national calls for the abolition of police, prisons, and the carceral state. The movement to abolish UCPD by Fall 2021 is led by BIPOC community members, undergraduates, graduates and other workers across UC and CSU campuses. Our goal is an end to all policing, beginning with questioning the University of California's role in the militarized surveillance of higher education and beyond.



Community Guidelines—

Do not speak to UCPD, City of Berkeley police, or university administrators.

Follow all COVID-19 safety protocols: masks on, socially distance outside of your social bubble, stay home if you’ve had any flu-like symptoms in the last 14 days.

Bring pots, pans, noisemakers.

Bay Area National Lawyers Guild #: 415 285 5067

This event will be live-streamed and close-captioned from our Instagram @cal.ftp. ASL interpreters will be present on-site. If you have any additional access needs, please contact us at



twitter.com/ucftp

instagram.com/uc_ftp

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 9:35 AM