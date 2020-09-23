top
Recording: Supreme Court Lying in Repose Ceremony for Justice Ginsburg (watch anytime)
Date Wednesday September 23
Time 8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author ERA Coalition
Location Details
Online recording
Supreme Court Lying in Repose Ceremony for the late
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (March 15, 1933 – September 18, 2020)

Ceremony date: September 23, 2020

Recording here: https://www.facebook.com/341865522634027/videos/1673859929457625

Celebration of the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The recording begins with the arrival of her casket at the U.S. Supreme Court, then continues with the ceremony in the Great Hall.

Recording made available by the ERA Coalition of C-Span filming
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 8:16 AM
