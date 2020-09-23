

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (March 15, 1933 – September 18, 2020)



Ceremony date: September 23, 2020



Recording here:



Celebration of the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The recording begins with the arrival of her casket at the U.S. Supreme Court, then continues with the ceremony in the Great Hall.



