Supreme Court Lying in Repose Ceremony for the late
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (March 15, 1933 – September 18, 2020)
Ceremony date: September 23, 2020
Recording here: https://www.facebook.com/341865522634027/videos/1673859929457625
Celebration of the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The recording begins with the arrival of her casket at the U.S. Supreme Court, then continues with the ceremony in the Great Hall.
Recording made available by the ERA Coalition of C-Span filming
|Date
|Wednesday September 23
|Time
|8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|ERA Coalition
|Location Details
|Online recording
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 8:16 AM
