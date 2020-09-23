



When: September 24, 2020 @ 5 PM - 7 PM PT



RSVP:



DISCUSSION PANEL:



--Sylvia Albert, Director of Voting and Elections, Common Cause



--Alexandria Harris, lawyer & Executive Director, Andrew Goodman Foundation



--Courtney Cardin, Power the Polls, nonprofit partnerships and influencer engagement



Hosts: Common Cause, Feminist Majority Foundation, Ms. Magazine,

Girls Learn International, and the Andrew Goodman Foundation



"Capturing The Flag" is an urgent cautionary tale that documents what’s in store for the

fast approaching election of 2020, and a close-up look of American democracy at its most vulnerable point. Through the intimate experiences of the film’s citizen volunteers we are inspired to vote, to help someone else to vote, and to get involved in the growing non-partisan efforts to protect our fragile democracy.



The shocking voter suppression we see unfold in real time in "Capturing The Flag" is proliferating across the country, as those who control local elections have been emboldened to rewrite access to the ballot box along partisan lines. With verité footage of Barack Obama and Reverend Dr. William Barber II, the film is also a powerful call to arms for what we all can and need to do in the ongoing battle for voting rights.



Synopsis: A tight-knit group of friends travel to Cumberland County, North Carolina - named a “posterchild” for voter suppression - intent on proving that the big idea of American democracy can be defended by small acts of individual citizens. What they find at the polls serves as both a warning and a call to action for anyone interested in protecting the “One Person, One Vote” fundamental of our democracy.



Dealing with themes that are constantly sensationalized and manipulated in the media --

