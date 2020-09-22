Suds, Snacks, and Socialism…BYO
Elections November 2020 Part 2: Socialist Perspectives on the
Presidential Race
Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, 2:30-4:30 pm
Join us for this virtual discussion: connect with
https://tinyurl.com/SudsSnacksPresidents
Featuring:
Howie Hawkins, Green Party Presidential Candidate
Gloria LaRiva, Presidential Candidate of The Party for Socialism and Liberation and The Peace and Freedom Party
Ted Franklin, System Change Not Climate Change* and Labor Network for Sustainability*, on Voting for Biden
*organizations listed for identification purposes only
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information call 510-465-9414
