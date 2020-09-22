

Elections November 2020 Part 2: Socialist Perspectives on the

Presidential Race



Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, 2:30-4:30 pm



Join us for this virtual discussion: connect with

https://tinyurl.com/SudsSnacksPresidents



Featuring:

Howie Hawkins, Green Party Presidential Candidate



Gloria LaRiva, Presidential Candidate of The Party for Socialism and Liberation and The Peace and Freedom Party



Ted Franklin, System Change Not Climate Change* and Labor Network for Sustainability*, on Voting for Biden

*organizations listed for identification purposes only



This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.



