Women are the fastest-growing population in US prisons. The fabric of oppression women face within the many sectors of what is known as mass incarceration from policing to the courts to conditions in prisons themselves and then parole is directly tied to the functioning of the capitalist system itself. Women’s oppression is stripped down to its most brutal character within the prison industrial complex.
This study group will explore the systemic and systematic trauma imposed on women and girls by the system of mass incarceration—and the racist, sexist treatment of working women that directs them towards the prisons. The issue will expose the capitalist system for what it is, inhumane and unnecessary
|Wednesday September 30
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|Zoom. Registration link: https://bit.ly/32vLSGI
