



Main Hosts: Public Citizen & Medicare for All Resolutions



RSVP:



Livestream:



We’ll discuss what the pandemic has taught us about the dangers of tying health care to employment, the crisis of racial health disparities in our for-profit system, and profiteering by insurance companies and Big Pharma.



You definitely won’t want to miss this town hall dedicated to building our movement to achieve health justice and win Medicare for All.



During this live town hall, you'll hear from:



Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Sara Nelson, President, Association of Flight Attendants

Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Poor People’s Campaign

Ady Barkan, Be a Hero

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

Wendell Potter, former insurance executive and whistleblower

Rahna Epting, Executive Director, MoveOn

Robert Weissman, President, Public Citizen

Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis City Council

Many more activists and leaders from around the country



Sponsored by:



Medicare for All Resolutions, Public Citizen, MoveOn, People's Action, Business Leaders for Health Care Transformation, Our Revolution, Democracy for America, Social Security Works, American Postal Workers Union, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Physicians for a National Health Program, National Organization for Women (NOW), International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, United We Dream, Progressive Caucus Action Fund, CPD Action, Be a Hero, Labor Campaign for Single Payer, Progressive Democrats of America, One Payer States, American Muslim Health Professionals, Partners for Dignity & Rights, National Health Care for the Homeless Council, Southpaw Michigan, WV Citizen Action, Rights and Democracy NH, Health Care for All CA – Los Angeles and, Nevada County Chapters, SPAN Ohio – Columbus, PDA Colorado, United Action for Idaho, New York State Nurses Association, Campaign for NY Health Medicare for All Town Hall: Building the Movement for Health Care JusticeMain Hosts: Public Citizen & Medicare for All ResolutionsRSVP: https://publiccitizen.salsalabs.org/healthjustice/index.html Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/publiccitizen/ We’ll discuss what the pandemic has taught us about the dangers of tying health care to employment, the crisis of racial health disparities in our for-profit system, and profiteering by insurance companies and Big Pharma.You definitely won’t want to miss this town hall dedicated to building our movement to achieve health justice and win Medicare for All.During this live town hall, you'll hear from:Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)Sara Nelson, President, Association of Flight AttendantsRev. Dr. William Barber II, Poor People’s CampaignAdy Barkan, Be a HeroDr. Abdul El-SayedWendell Potter, former insurance executive and whistleblowerRahna Epting, Executive Director, MoveOnRobert Weissman, President, Public CitizenCouncil Member Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis City CouncilMany more activists and leaders from around the countrySponsored by:Medicare for All Resolutions, Public Citizen, MoveOn, People's Action, Business Leaders for Health Care Transformation, Our Revolution, Democracy for America, Social Security Works, American Postal Workers Union, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Physicians for a National Health Program, National Organization for Women (NOW), International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, United We Dream, Progressive Caucus Action Fund, CPD Action, Be a Hero, Labor Campaign for Single Payer, Progressive Democrats of America, One Payer States, American Muslim Health Professionals, Partners for Dignity & Rights, National Health Care for the Homeless Council, Southpaw Michigan, WV Citizen Action, Rights and Democracy NH, Health Care for All CA – Los Angeles and, Nevada County Chapters, SPAN Ohio – Columbus, PDA Colorado, United Action for Idaho, New York State Nurses Association, Campaign for NY Health Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 7:22 PM