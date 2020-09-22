Medicare for All Town Hall: Building the Movement for Health Care Justice
Main Hosts: Public Citizen & Medicare for All Resolutions
RSVP: https://publiccitizen.salsalabs.org/healthjustice/index.html
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/publiccitizen/
We’ll discuss what the pandemic has taught us about the dangers of tying health care to employment, the crisis of racial health disparities in our for-profit system, and profiteering by insurance companies and Big Pharma.
You definitely won’t want to miss this town hall dedicated to building our movement to achieve health justice and win Medicare for All.
During this live town hall, you'll hear from:
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)
Sara Nelson, President, Association of Flight Attendants
Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Poor People’s Campaign
Ady Barkan, Be a Hero
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed
Wendell Potter, former insurance executive and whistleblower
Rahna Epting, Executive Director, MoveOn
Robert Weissman, President, Public Citizen
Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis City Council
Many more activists and leaders from around the country
Sponsored by:
Medicare for All Resolutions, Public Citizen, MoveOn, People's Action, Business Leaders for Health Care Transformation, Our Revolution, Democracy for America, Social Security Works, American Postal Workers Union, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Physicians for a National Health Program, National Organization for Women (NOW), International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, United We Dream, Progressive Caucus Action Fund, CPD Action, Be a Hero, Labor Campaign for Single Payer, Progressive Democrats of America, One Payer States, American Muslim Health Professionals, Partners for Dignity & Rights, National Health Care for the Homeless Council, Southpaw Michigan, WV Citizen Action, Rights and Democracy NH, Health Care for All CA – Los Angeles and, Nevada County Chapters, SPAN Ohio – Columbus, PDA Colorado, United Action for Idaho, New York State Nurses Association, Campaign for NY Health
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/23/2020
|Medicare for All Town Hall: Building the Movement for Health Care Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 23
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Public Citizen and numerous partners
|Location Details
|Online/virtual
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 7:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network