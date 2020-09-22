top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 9/23/2020
Medicare for All Town Hall: Building the Movement for Health Care Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 23
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPublic Citizen and numerous partners
Location Details
Online/virtual
Medicare for All Town Hall: Building the Movement for Health Care Justice

Main Hosts: Public Citizen & Medicare for All Resolutions

RSVP: https://publiccitizen.salsalabs.org/healthjustice/index.html

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/publiccitizen/

We’ll discuss what the pandemic has taught us about the dangers of tying health care to employment, the crisis of racial health disparities in our for-profit system, and profiteering by insurance companies and Big Pharma.

You definitely won’t want to miss this town hall dedicated to building our movement to achieve health justice and win Medicare for All.

During this live town hall, you'll hear from:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)
Sara Nelson, President, Association of Flight Attendants
Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Poor People’s Campaign
Ady Barkan, Be a Hero
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed
Wendell Potter, former insurance executive and whistleblower
Rahna Epting, Executive Director, MoveOn
Robert Weissman, President, Public Citizen
Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis City Council
Many more activists and leaders from around the country

Sponsored by:

Medicare for All Resolutions, Public Citizen, MoveOn, People's Action, Business Leaders for Health Care Transformation, Our Revolution, Democracy for America, Social Security Works, American Postal Workers Union, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Physicians for a National Health Program, National Organization for Women (NOW), International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, United We Dream, Progressive Caucus Action Fund, CPD Action, Be a Hero, Labor Campaign for Single Payer, Progressive Democrats of America, One Payer States, American Muslim Health Professionals, Partners for Dignity & Rights, National Health Care for the Homeless Council, Southpaw Michigan, WV Citizen Action, Rights and Democracy NH, Health Care for All CA – Los Angeles and, Nevada County Chapters, SPAN Ohio – Columbus, PDA Colorado, United Action for Idaho, New York State Nurses Association, Campaign for NY Health
sm_medicare_for_all.jpg
original image (2000x2000)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 7:22 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code