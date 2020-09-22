Emergency Activist Call with NARAL California:
SCOTUS, Forced Sterilizations by ICE & 2020 Election
Tuesday, Sept. 29 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/330380/
With the tragic loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the alarming news of mass forced sterilizations happening to people who are in ICE custody, and the biggest election of our lifetimes on the horizon, it's critical that we are prepared to take action for reproductive freedom in California.
Join NARAL Pro-Choice California Director, Shannon Hovis, and organizers Allie and Gina to get updates about what's happening and the best ways to take action from home.
Register and we will send you the Zoom link so you can get up to speed
about NARAL's strategy.
ABOUT: National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League Pro-Choice America
The 2.5 million members of NARAL Pro-Choice America fight for reproductive freedom for every person in every state. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave and protections from pregnancy discrimination.
Like 7 in 10 Americans, we believe abortion must remain legal and accessible. We are the foot soldiers who work to ensure that abortion access is not only protected, but expanded for every American. Since 1969, our member-driven campaigns have propelled political and cultural change at every level, from the statehouse to the White House.
Related Categories: California | Womyn
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday September 29
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|NARAL California
|Location Details
|Online/virtual
