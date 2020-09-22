top
Call to Aciton w/ NARAL CA: SCOTUS, Forced Sterilizations by ICE & 2020 Election
Date Tuesday September 29
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNARAL California
Location Details
Online/virtual
Emergency Activist Call with NARAL California:
SCOTUS, Forced Sterilizations by ICE & 2020 Election

Tuesday, Sept. 29 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/330380/

With the tragic loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the alarming news of mass forced sterilizations happening to people who are in ICE custody, and the biggest election of our lifetimes on the horizon, it's critical that we are prepared to take action for reproductive freedom in California.

Join NARAL Pro-Choice California Director, Shannon Hovis, and organizers Allie and Gina to get updates about what's happening and the best ways to take action from home.

Register and we will send you the Zoom link so you can get up to speed
about NARAL's strategy.
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League Pro-Choice America

The 2.5 million members of NARAL Pro-Choice America fight for reproductive freedom for every person in every state. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave and protections from pregnancy discrimination.

Like 7 in 10 Americans, we believe abortion must remain legal and accessible. We are the foot soldiers who work to ensure that abortion access is not only protected, but expanded for every American. Since 1969, our member-driven campaigns have propelled political and cultural change at every level, from the statehouse to the White House.
_____________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 6:42 PM
§
by NARAL California
Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 6:42 PM
naral_vote.jpg
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

For more information on the importance of being a #SupremeCourtVoter who wants a women's rights & equal rights SCOTUS, go to: https://supremecourtvoter.org/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020
