Vigil to End the ICE Violence Against Women (Santa Rosa)
Date Friday September 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorNorth Bay Organizing Project & others
Location Details
Intersection of Sebastopol Ave. & West Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Join us in a candlelight vigil to protest the abuse of immigrant women in ICE detention centers.

Unase a la Vigilia para exigir que ICE pare de esterilizar a las mujeres inmigrantes! Exigimos que libren a todas las personas encarceladas por ICE!

WHEN: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT

WHERE: Intersection of Sebastopol Ave. & West Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/events/988960034918527/

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!

Heroic whistleblower Dawn Wooten, a former nurse at ICE’s Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia revealed that ICE surgically removed an “inordinate” number of women’s wombs against their will. This is absolutely despicable and, unfortunately, not new in our nation's history.

Moreover, this is not out of the ordinary for ICE: it’s just another link in a long chain of racism, abuse, and neglect that immigration authorities have inflicted on women, children and families in their care all over the country. Enough is enough. All families deserve to be free and together. Take action today to demand that ICE #FreeTheFamilies.

Why #FreetheFamilies?

Across the country, over 2000 children and tens of thousands of adults remain in immigration detention. Some families are stuck in cages together and some people are separated from their families and detained alone.

We are calling to #FreetheFamilies because:

--When people’s wombs are forcibly taken from them, they are being robbed of their right to create a family.

--Every single person in detention is a part of a family, and their inhumane detention, especially as COVID-19 rages through detention centers, continues to keep families apart.

--Family members can’t be safe in detention. ICE let thousands of detained people and their own staff contract COVID-19 by refusing to take protective measures. Six detained people have died of the virus this year, and at least six children have died in ICE custody since 2017.

Co-hosted by the
--Graton Day Labor Center / ALMAS
--North Bay Jobs With Justice
--North Bay Organizing Project
--Northern California Rapid Response Network
___________________________________________________________

SAFETY: Event will follow all social distancing & safety measures. Please wear a mask.

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person events:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________

