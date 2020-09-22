top
Healthcare as Sanctuary: ICE, Birthing People, and Justice for Immigrants
Date Thursday September 24
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author UCSF Preterm Birth Initiative
Location Details
Online (FREE)
Healthcare as Sanctuary: ICE, Birthing People, and Justice for Immigrants

Event is free and open to the community

Date and Time: Thu, September 24, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healthcare-as-sanctuary-ice-birthing-people-and-justice-for-immigrants-tickets-118382869349

US immigrant communities are experiencing worsening perinatal health outcomes and widening health disparities at the hands of certain federal policies. And only last week, news broke of a whisleblower revealing that there are people in ICE detention centers being forcibly sterilized.

For our September Collaboratory, we are collaborating with UCSF midwifery students to understand the impact of current immigration practices on pregnant people and families, examine federal policies that permit and restrict U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) interaction in healthcare settings and detail points of intervention.

What will be covered:

--The impact of white supremacist, racist, and xenophobic immigration policies on
perinatal health outcomes of immigrants and surrounding communities.

--How current federal immigration policies allow and restrict ICE entrance to and interactions in health care settings

--Clinic and hospital policies that can be implemented to protect undocumented patients from ICE and work towards creating healthcare settings where patients can access equitable healthcare without fear of deportation or adverse impacts on their immigration status

--Concrete actions that listeners can take in policy and advocacy arenas for mitigating xenophobic oppression
For more event information: https://pretermbirthca.ucsf.edu/events/hea...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 4:01 PM
