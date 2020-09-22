SFSU Professor and AMED Director Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi talks about the latest attack on her and her program AMED by the Zionists and the SFUSD President and executives. She discusses the terror tactics of Zioinists and Nazis and how the University officials have not only refused to protect her and the program but have been accomplices to these attacks.

Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, a professor at SFSU and director of the Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas program AMED talks about the role of Zionists and their collusion with SFSU University executives in attacking the AMED program, students and herself.She also also discusses how Zionists and Nazis have been allowed to terrorize people in the program with no security and defense by University officials.The latest attack on her and the program by SFSU president Lynn Mahoney with threats that they are engaged in criminal activity for allowing Leila Khaled to participate in a Webinair as part of the AMED program titled “Whose Narratives? Gender, Justice, & Resistance: A conversation with Leila Khaled.”Professor Abdulhadi is also a member of the California Faculty Association CFA-SFSU and she reports the they have supported her and the program and discusses the push for privatization and corporatization by the University and what this means for the faculty and students.This interview was done by WorkWeek Host Steve Zeltzer on 9/20/20.Additional Media:Rightwing Zionist Carary Mission Secretly Funded By Jewish Federation of San FranciscoCanary Mission Blacklist Is Secretly Bankrolled By Major Jewish FederationZionism, Labor, Privatization, AMED and Public Education With SFSU Professor Rabab AbdulhadiZionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & LaborFor more information:AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas DepartmentWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project