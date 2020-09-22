From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Zionism, Labor, Privatization, AMED & Public Education With SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
SFSU Professor and AMED Director Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi talks about the latest attack on her and her program AMED by the Zionists and the SFUSD President and executives. She discusses the terror tactics of Zioinists and Nazis and how the University officials have not only refused to protect her and the program but have been accomplices to these attacks.
Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, a professor at SFSU and director of the Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas program AMED talks about the role of Zionists and their collusion with SFSU University executives in attacking the AMED program, students and herself.
She also also discusses how Zionists and Nazis have been allowed to terrorize people in the program with no security and defense by University officials.
The latest attack on her and the program by SFSU president Lynn Mahoney with threats that they are engaged in criminal activity for allowing Leila Khaled to participate in a Webinair as part of the AMED program titled “Whose Narratives? Gender, Justice, & Resistance: A conversation with Leila Khaled.”
Professor Abdulhadi is also a member of the California Faculty Association CFA-SFSU and she reports the they have supported her and the program and discusses the push for privatization and corporatization by the University and what this means for the faculty and students.
This interview was done by WorkWeek Host Steve Zeltzer on 9/20/20.
Additional Media:
Rightwing Zionist Carary Mission Secretly Funded By Jewish Federation of San Francisco
Canary Mission Blacklist Is Secretly Bankrolled By Major Jewish Federation
https://forward.com/news/national/411355/revealed-canary-mission-blacklist-is-secretly-bankrolled-by-major-jewish/?fbclid=IwAR0-F0Hc03sv9q9L3E0urYfyAc2NW0YPepG4BeTm5cYXDrO5SUcwiSLr5Aw
Zionism, Labor, Privatization, AMED and Public Education With SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
https://youtu.be/nl8Q1QIppME
Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X3uf0pozf4&t=356s
For more information:
AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Department
https://amed.sfsu.edu
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
