Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
Voting During the COVID-19 Pandemic Virtual Townhall for Santa Clara & Alameda Counties
Date Monday October 05
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorRegistrar of Voters Santa Clara & Alameda
Location Details
Online
Are you registered to vote this November? Do you know your options to return your ballot? Join a South Bay town hall on voting during a pandemic to make sure you know what to expect and how to make sure your vote counts.

October 5, 2020 @ 1:30 PM - 3 PM PT

RSVP: https://caasm.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hz817gZRQSiB_EsmOLQ6Bw

This virtual town hall is in partnership with Assembly Member Kansen Chu,
Congressman Ro Khanna, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, along with
the Santa Clara and Alameda County Registrar of Voters to provide all the information
you need to vote in the upcoming election and answer any questions that you may
have about how to cast your vote during the pandemic.

Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/rov/Pages/Registrar-of-Voters.aspx

Alameda County Registrar of Voters: https://www.acvote.org/index
