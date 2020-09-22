



Alameda County Registrar of Voters: Are you registered to vote this November? Do you know your options to return your ballot? Join a South Bay town hall on voting during a pandemic to make sure you know what to expect and how to make sure your vote counts.October 5, 2020 @ 1:30 PM - 3 PM PTRSVP: https://caasm.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hz817gZRQSiB_EsmOLQ6Bw This virtual town hall is in partnership with Assembly Member Kansen Chu,Congressman Ro Khanna, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, along withthe Santa Clara and Alameda County Registrar of Voters to provide all the informationyou need to vote in the upcoming election and answer any questions that you mayhave about how to cast your vote during the pandemic.Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/rov/Pages/Registrar-of-Voters.aspx Alameda County Registrar of Voters: https://www.acvote.org/index Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 10:47 AM