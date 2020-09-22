Are you registered to vote this November? Do you know your options to return your ballot? Join a South Bay town hall on voting during a pandemic to make sure you know what to expect and how to make sure your vote counts.
October 5, 2020 @ 1:30 PM - 3 PM PT
RSVP: https://caasm.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hz817gZRQSiB_EsmOLQ6Bw
This virtual town hall is in partnership with Assembly Member Kansen Chu,
Congressman Ro Khanna, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, along with
the Santa Clara and Alameda County Registrar of Voters to provide all the information
you need to vote in the upcoming election and answer any questions that you may
have about how to cast your vote during the pandemic.
Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/rov/Pages/Registrar-of-Voters.aspx
Alameda County Registrar of Voters: https://www.acvote.org/index
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/ 5/2020
|Voting During the COVID-19 Pandemic Virtual Townhall for Santa Clara & Alameda Counties
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday October 05
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Registrar of Voters Santa Clara & Alameda
|Location Details
|Online
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 10:47 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network