



In California, we believe in giving everyone an equal shot at success. But the truth is that many are currently discriminated against based on who they are or where they come from.



But we can change that. Prop 16 fights wage discrimination and systemic barriers by opening up opportunities for women and people of color.



By passing Prop 16, we can live up to our California values and build a stronger community where everyone has the resources they need to thrive.



When: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT



RSVP:



Facebook event:



Rally featuring: Assembly member Ash Kalra



Panel (partial list)

Sameena Ushman (CAIR – SF Bay Area)

LaToya Fernanez (YouthHype)

Vicki Tung(SVCN)



Breakout sessions: CBO/Social Justice, Students/Young Professionals, Youth, Interfaith, Business, Women

___________________________________________________________



South Bay Yes on Prop 16 Endorsement List (in formation)



American Civil Liberties Union of California; Asian Americans for Community Involvement; Asian Law Alliance; Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Silicon Valley; Asian Pacific American Leadership Institute; Californians for Justice; Coalition for Justice and Accountability; Community Health Partnership; ConXión To Community; Council on American-Islamic Relations of the San Francisco Bay Area; Japanese American Citizens League, San Jose Chapter; Japanese American Citizens League, Sequoia Chapter; La Raza Roundtable de California; Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley; Law Foundation Silicon Valley; LEAD Filipino; Maiz; Native Voice; Lighthouse of Hope Counseling Center; Nihonmachi Outreach Committee; PACT: People Acting in Community Together; Peninsula Family Service; San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP; San Jose Nikkei Resisters; Santa Clara County La Raza Lawyers Association; Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN); Silicon Valley Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet; Silicon Valley at Home; Silicon Valley De-Bug; Silicon Valley Rising; Silicon Valley Leadership Group; South Bay Jewish Voice for Peace; South Bay Labor Council; The Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition; Vietnamese American Roundtable; Working Partnerships USA; Yu-Ai Kai; YWCA Silicon Valley

___________________________________________________________

