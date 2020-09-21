What's At Stake: America’s Newest Pre-Existing Condition of COVID-19
Join us on Wednesday, October 28 at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET), for the final installment of
Health Care Voter’s new web series ‘What’s At Stake’ to learn more about the health care repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on millions of Americans across the country,
and the threat of patient protections being dismantled through the Supreme Court.
Organizer: Health Care Voter
RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/yZWFDxSONUWKJglWhz5K4w2
Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter/
For more information on this webinar series: https://healthcarevoter.org/whatsatstake/
___________________________________________________________
WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR HEALTH CARE IN THE 2020 ELECTION?
What’s At Stake is a web series hosted by April Reign with partners, celebrities, experts,
patient advocates, and lawmakers to highlight what’s at stake for health care as we approach the general election in November 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has altered the national conversation about health care in the United States. Between the steady rise of a GOP lawsuit threatening to dismantle the
Patient Protections & Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in the middle of a pandemic, pharmaceutical megacorporations profiting off of the taxpayer-funded hunt for a vaccine, the legal battles against gender identity-based discrimination in health care, diminishing access to quality health care for low-income people, and the newest preexisting condition of surviving coronavirus, the American people are looking for answers.
For previous "What's At Stake" episodes, go to:
Facebook recordings: https://www.facebook.com/pg/healthcarevoter/videos/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/healthcarevoter/
To access recordings of webinars in the previous "Our Lives On The Line" series, go to: https://healthcarevoter.org/ourlivesontheline/
___________________________________________________________
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter
Check your registration status here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
PLEDGE to be a health care voter here: https://healthcarevoter.org/
___________________________________________________________
