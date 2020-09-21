top
Date Saturday September 26
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94031651508?pwd=WE1nOFJXMkc3dlNOV1F0N2ZNNzNYQT09

Meeting ID: 940 3165 1508
Passcode: UdrDt3
The world is great. It's a fine planet. From being a misshapen molten rock two billion years ago to being home to temperate forests and swamp bogs you can wander today, what a wonder Earth is.

And it's yours as much as anybody else's.

So why did Howard Zinn never ever just come out and say, "If you want to call part of Earth yours for the day or for the duration, you should somehow make good on the lost opportunity others have to use that very piece of Earth you're temporarily consuming" ?

Nope, like a Zen master abstracting loss into a mere delusion of the fettered mind, Zinn inveighed against nasty capitalism without demanding landowners pay the community the location rent of their parcels.

And a whole batch of Lefties follow suit--like captured wild animals emasculated by life in a zoo--never charging the grating of the enclosures. I don't address the Righties here because, after all, they're running the zoo.

Come to a one hour Zen-busting introduction to Land Value Taxation social philosophy. Here you'll hear the Cohen-stick whacking the notion that it's sufferable to pay rent to a private party rather than to the community for "location, location, location."

What if the high location rent you pay to live in San Francisco were passed through to City Hall and neighborhoods to pay for streets, museums, schools, fire protection, health care? That's what I'm talking about.
Me. The Commons SF
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 21st, 2020 10:10 PM
