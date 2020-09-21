



Join us on Wednesday, October 21 at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET), for an Instagram Live on the invaluable role the Affordable Care Act plays in the lives of millions of young Americans.



Organizer: Health Care Voter



RSVP:



Note: You must have an Instagram account to tune into this live event:



For more information on this webinar series:

___________________________________________________________



WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR HEALTH CARE IN THE 2020 ELECTION?



What’s At Stake is a web series hosted by April Reign with partners, celebrities, experts,

patient advocates, and lawmakers to highlight what’s at stake for health care as we approach the general election in November 2020.



The coronavirus pandemic has altered the national conversation about health care in the United States. Between the steady rise of a GOP lawsuit threatening to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the middle of a pandemic, pharmaceutical megacorporations profiting off of the taxpayer-funded hunt for a vaccine, the legal battles against gender identity-based discrimination in health care, diminishing access to quality health care for low-income people, and the newest preexisting condition of surviving coronavirus, the American people are looking for answers.



For previous "What's At Stake" episodes, go to:



Facebook recordings:



Instagram:



To access recordings of webinars in the previous "Our Lives On The Line" series, go to:

___________________________________________________________



#Vote2020 #BeAVoter



Check your registration status here:



PLEDGE to be a health care voter here:

