



Join us on Wednesday, October 14 at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET) , for the next installment of Health Care Voter’s new web series ‘What’s At Stake’ to learn more about American families and the vital role health care plays for millions and millions of Americans across the country.



Organizer: Health Care Voter



RSVP:



Facebook livestream:



For more information on this webinar series:

___________________________________________________________



WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR HEALTH CARE IN THE 2020 ELECTION?



What’s At Stake is a web series hosted by April Reign with partners, celebrities, experts,

patient advocates, and lawmakers to highlight what’s at stake for health care as we approach the general election in November 2020.



The coronavirus pandemic has altered the national conversation about health care in the United States. Between the steady rise of a GOP lawsuit threatening to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the middle of a pandemic, pharmaceutical megacorporations profiting off of the taxpayer-funded hunt for a vaccine, the legal battles against gender identity-based discrimination in health care, diminishing access to quality health care for low-income people, and the newest preexisting condition of surviving coronavirus, the American people are looking for answers.



For previous "What's At Stake" episodes, go to:



Facebook recordings:



Instagram:



To access recordings of webinars in the previous "Our Lives On The Line" series, go to:

___________________________________________________________



#Vote2020 #BeAVoter



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.



PLEDGE to be a health care voter here:

