



Join us on Wednesday, September 23, at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET) for an Instagram Live with

actor and activist Alyssa Milano to recap our last episode on the organized crime of

big pharma and discuss the skyrocketing price of prescription drugs in the United States.



Organizer: Health Care Voter



RSVP:



Note: You must have an Instagram account to tune into this live event:



For more information on this webinar series:

WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR HEALTH CARE IN THE 2020 ELECTION?



What’s At Stake is a web series hosted by April Reign with partners, celebrities, experts, patient advocates, and lawmakers to highlight what’s at stake for health care as we approach the general election in November 2020.



The coronavirus pandemic has altered the national conversation about health care in the United States. Between the steady rise of a GOP lawsuit threatening to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the middle of a pandemic, pharmaceutical megacorporations profiting off of the taxpayer-funded hunt for a vaccine, the legal battles against gender identity-based discrimination in health care, diminishing access to quality health care for low-income people, and the newest preexisting condition of surviving coronavirus, the American people are looking for answers.



For previous "What's At Stake" episodes, go to:



Facebook recordings:



Instagram:



To access recordings of webinars in the previous "Our Lives On The Line" series, go to:

#Vote2020 #BeAVoter



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.



PLEDGE to be a health care voter here:



#2020Census #BeCounted



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:



Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020

