Collect art, support arts education, & be inspired by artists at Root Division's largest annual fundraising event on Thursday, October 22!
This year is a very different kind of year, but at Root Division we’re getting creative and thinking outside of the box. With 150 + local artists, 18 gallery partners, and 60+ local businesses, Root Division’s Auction is an incredible occasion that catalyzes community connections. This year the party is virtual, with gifts and goodies delivered door to door, and created in collaboration with the current needs of the local artists and business involved.
Special features of being a VIP include: access to exclusive virtual experiences, a full color printed auction catalog + gallery appointment, a limited-edition artist designed tote filled with goodies and gifts, and special access to a Virtual Collector’s Preview on October 13. Host level guests receive all of the above, plus delivery of custom made cocktails by partnerships between Madrone Art Bar/ Mezcal El Silencio and Teeth/ Broken Shed Vodka alongside tasty eats donated by Full Skoop and a bottle of Baker Lane Chardonnay.
Proceeds from the auction directly benefit local artists, provide free art classes for over 1,000 Bay Area youth, and ensure the continued success of Root Division's unique model for keeping artists working at the heart of San Francisco.
Root Division is a visual arts ecosystem where artists receive subsidized studio space in exchange for service to the community. Each artist in our program volunteers 12 hours of service per month towards teaching art to youth and adults as well as coordinating engaging exhibitions. We are committed to continuing the tradition of supporting excellence and accessibility in the visual arts, and cannot do it without community support!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 10/22/2020
|Root Division Announces: 19th Annual Virtual Benefit Art Auction
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday October 22
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Renée Rhodes
|renee [at] rootdivision.org
|Phone
|415.863.7668
|Location Details
|Virtual Platform
|
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/art-auction
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 21st, 2020 5:04 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network