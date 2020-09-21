top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco
Root Division Announces: 19th Annual Virtual Benefit Art Auction
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 22
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorRenée Rhodes
Emailrenee [at] rootdivision.org
Phone415.863.7668
Location Details
Virtual Platform
Collect art, support arts education, & be inspired by artists at Root Division's largest annual fundraising event on Thursday, October 22!

This year is a very different kind of year, but at Root Division we’re getting creative and thinking outside of the box. With 150 + local artists, 18 gallery partners, and 60+ local businesses, Root Division’s Auction is an incredible occasion that catalyzes community connections. This year the party is virtual, with gifts and goodies delivered door to door, and created in collaboration with the current needs of the local artists and business involved.

Special features of being a VIP include: access to exclusive virtual experiences, a full color printed auction catalog + gallery appointment, a limited-edition artist designed tote filled with goodies and gifts, and special access to a Virtual Collector’s Preview on October 13. Host level guests receive all of the above, plus delivery of custom made cocktails by partnerships between Madrone Art Bar/ Mezcal El Silencio and Teeth/ Broken Shed Vodka alongside tasty eats donated by Full Skoop and a bottle of Baker Lane Chardonnay.

Proceeds from the auction directly benefit local artists, provide free art classes for over 1,000 Bay Area youth, and ensure the continued success of Root Division's unique model for keeping artists working at the heart of San Francisco.

Root Division is a visual arts ecosystem where artists receive subsidized studio space in exchange for service to the community. Each artist in our program volunteers 12 hours of service per month towards teaching art to youth and adults as well as coordinating engaging exhibitions. We are committed to continuing the tradition of supporting excellence and accessibility in the visual arts, and cannot do it without community support!
root_division_2020_art_auction.png
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/art-auction

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 21st, 2020 5:04 PM
