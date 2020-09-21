Other





To register for the upcoming event and receive a call to be connected at start time, text PFAW to 833-TXT-LIVE (833-898-5483). You will receive a reply text confirming your registration and you will receive a call around 5 PM PT on Monday, 9/21/20 to join the event. Simply answer the call and listen to the message and you will be automatically transferred into the live tele-town hall event.



You can also RSVP with the form link below to receive a dial-in number instead.



RSVP here:



ABOUT: People for the American Way



People For the American Way and its affiliate, People For the American Way Foundation, are progressive advocacy organizations founded to fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all. We encourage civic participation, defend fundamental rights, and fight to dismantle systemic barriers to equitable opportunity.



Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 21st, 2020 2:55 PM