Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 9/21/2020
Tele-Town Hall on Stopping Trump & McConnell Ramming Through SCOTUS Justice w/ PFAW
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 21
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorPeople for the American Way
Location Details
Tele-town hall
Join PFAW President Ben Jealous and other leaders on Monday, September 21 at 4 PM PT (7pm ET / 6pm CT / 5pm MT / 4pm PT) for a campaign kick-off briefing on the fight to stop Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell from ramming through a new Supreme Court confirmation before the People have a chance to make their voices heard in the election.

To register for the upcoming event and receive a call to be connected at start time, text PFAW to 833-TXT-LIVE (833-898-5483). You will receive a reply text confirming your registration and you will receive a call around 5 PM PT on Monday, 9/21/20 to join the event. Simply answer the call and listen to the message and you will be automatically transferred into the live tele-town hall event.

You can also RSVP with the form link below to receive a dial-in number instead.

RSVP here: https://act.pfaw.org/sign/rsvp-scotus-tele-townhall-2020/

ABOUT: People for the American Way

People For the American Way and its affiliate, People For the American Way Foundation, are progressive advocacy organizations founded to fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all. We encourage civic participation, defend fundamental rights, and fight to dismantle systemic barriers to equitable opportunity.

Our vision of the American Way is a vibrantly diverse society in which the laws are just and applied equitably; where everyone has the freedom, opportunity and access to pursue their dreams; and where all people are encouraged to participate in civic and political life. Our America acknowledges its history, respects difference and dissent, combats hatred and bigotry, nurtures creativity, and seeks justice and equity for all.
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 21st, 2020 2:55 PM
