The nursing home crisis: What’s gone wrong?
Can we fix it? If so, how?
SF Gray Panther Monthly (Zoom) Meeting
Tuesday, September 22, 4 - 6 PM
Zoom: Meeting ID: 862 7850 8874; Passcode: 491972
The current model of nursing homes is a deadly mess, failing residents workers and our society. What can we do about it?
Find out at the SF Gray Panthers monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 4 to 6 pm from these three great speakers:
Pat McGinnis, executive director of CANHR (California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform);
Jodi Reid, executive director of CARA (California Alliance for Retired Americans); and
Marilyn Albert, a retired registered nurse, and former health care union staff member who works with HCN (Healthy California Now);
Read more at
graypantherssf.igc.org/2020-09-22-Art Persyko- GP meeting, Nursing Home Crisis.pdf
The nursing home crisis: What's gone wrong? Can we fix it? If so, how?
|Date
|Tuesday September 22
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Lyon
|mlyon01 [at] comcast.net
|Phone
|4152157575
|Location Details
|
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86278508874?pwd=OXN0eHljNDlBekUxSWdabmEvUUFlQT09
Meeting ID: 862 7850 8874; Passcode: 491972
or call in: 1 669 900 9128; Meeting ID: 862 7850 8874; Passcode: 491972
|
For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/2020-09-22-A...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 21st, 2020 7:14 AM
