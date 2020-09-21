top
The nursing home crisis:  What’s gone wrong?  Can we fix it?  If so, how?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday September 22
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Location Details
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86278508874?pwd=OXN0eHljNDlBekUxSWdabmEvUUFlQT09
Meeting ID: 862 7850 8874;  Passcode: 491972
or call in:  1 669 900 9128;  Meeting ID: 862 7850 8874;  Passcode: 491972
The nursing home crisis: What’s gone wrong?
Can we fix it? If so, how?
SF Gray Panther Monthly (Zoom) Meeting
Tuesday, September 22, 4 - 6 PM
Zoom: Meeting ID: 862 7850 8874; Passcode: 491972

The current model of nursing homes is a deadly mess, failing residents workers and our society. What can we do about it?

Find out at the SF Gray Panthers monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 4 to 6 pm from these three great speakers:

Pat McGinnis, executive director of CANHR (California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform);

Jodi Reid, executive director of CARA (California Alliance for Retired Americans); and

Marilyn Albert, a retired registered nurse, and former health care union staff member who works with HCN (Healthy California Now);

Read more at
graypantherssf.igc.org/2020-09-22-Art Persyko- GP meeting, Nursing Home Crisis.pdf

For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/2020-09-22-A...

