The nursing home crisis: What’s gone wrong?

Can we fix it? If so, how?

SF Gray Panther Monthly (Zoom) Meeting

Tuesday, September 22, 4 - 6 PM

Zoom: Meeting ID: 862 7850 8874; Passcode: 491972



The current model of nursing homes is a deadly mess, failing residents workers and our society. What can we do about it?



Find out at the SF Gray Panthers monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 4 to 6 pm from these three great speakers:



Pat McGinnis, executive director of CANHR (California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform);



Jodi Reid, executive director of CARA (California Alliance for Retired Americans); and



Marilyn Albert, a retired registered nurse, and former health care union staff member who works with HCN (Healthy California Now);



Read more at

graypantherssf.igc.org/2020-09-22-Art Persyko- GP meeting, Nursing Home Crisis.pdf





