INTERNATIONAL PEACE DAY:
"We Are Many" Virtual Film Premiere and Q&A Discussion w/ Director & Activists
More info & tickets: https://watch.eventive.org/wearemany/play/5f59ae5e68d91a0037535a25
San José Peace and Justice Center is partnering with the "We Are Many" movie for a unique live-streamed event marking International Day of Peace. Support us by purchasing a ticket through our custom link and we will benefit from a 40% share of ticket sale profits.
THE NEVER-BEFORE-TOLD STORY OF THE LARGEST DEMONSTRATION IN HUMAN HISTORY, AND HOW THE MOVEMENT CREATED BY A SMALL BAND OF ACTIVISTS CHANGED THE WORLD.
100 Cities. One Night for Peace.
Virtual Screening Event on International Day of Peace
Available starting Monday, September 21 @ 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET
General Admission $12
Student/Senior: $7
After this content becomes available September 21st at 5:00 pm PDT, the September 21st at 5:00 pm live stream can be viewed anytime until September 22nd at 5:00 pm. For worldwide territories purchase of a ticket includes a 48 Hour rebroadcast window starting on September 22 so you won’t miss out on the event.
This special live-stream event will feature exclusive music performances. The movie will be followed by Q&A panel discussion including the movie’s director, Amir Amirani, cast members, and leaders from key activist organizations.
ABOUT: "We Are Many" (110 minutes)
On February 15th, 2003, up to 30 million people, many of whom had never demonstrated before, came out in nearly 800 cities around the world to protest against the impending Iraq War. WE ARE MANY is the never-before-told story of the largest demonstration in human history, and how the movement created by a small band of activists changed the world. This fearless, thought-provoking documentary is the remarkable inside story behind the first-ever global demonstration and its surprising and unreported legacy.
https://www.wearemany.com/
|Date
|Monday September 21
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|Location Details
|Online via streaming anytime for 24 hours
|
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/we-are-many-north...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 6:57 PM
