Join Stand In Peace International as we celebrate International Peace Day

throughout our SF Hope Sites!



When: Monday, September 21, 2020



Info:



Car caravan meetup at 1:30 PM @ 2055 Sunnydale Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115



Leave in car caravan at 2:00 PM



We expect to end by 3:00 PM on Dakota and 25th Street



Then join us from 3:00pm -6:00pm at 25th and CONNECTICUT for more Peace Day celebrations INCLUDING a MOMENT of silence as well as speakers and other activities!



Our partners include:

--SF HOPE

--The San Francisco Foundation

___________________________________________________________



SAFETY: Event will follow all social distancing & safety measures. Please wear a mask.



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person events:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

___________________________________________________________

