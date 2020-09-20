INTERNATIONAL DAY of PEACE CAR CARAVAN
Join Stand In Peace International as we celebrate International Peace Day
throughout our SF Hope Sites!
When: Monday, September 21, 2020
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-international-peace-day-caravan-tickets-121260472337
Car caravan meetup at 1:30 PM @ 2055 Sunnydale Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
Leave in car caravan at 2:00 PM
We expect to end by 3:00 PM on Dakota and 25th Street
Then join us from 3:00pm -6:00pm at 25th and CONNECTICUT for more Peace Day celebrations INCLUDING a MOMENT of silence as well as speakers and other activities!
Our partners include:
--SF HOPE
--The San Francisco Foundation
SAFETY: Event will follow all social distancing & safety measures. Please wear a mask.
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person events:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
|San Francisco: International Day of Peace Car Caravan
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday September 21
|Time
|1:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Stand In Peace International
|deanthonyjones [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Meetup location: 2055 Sunnydale Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/standinpeaceinc/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 6:14 PM
