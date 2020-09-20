top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View events for the week of 9/21/2020
San Francisco: International Day of Peace Car Caravan
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 21
Time 1:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorStand In Peace International
Emaildeanthonyjones [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Meetup location: 2055 Sunnydale Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
INTERNATIONAL DAY of PEACE CAR CARAVAN

Join Stand In Peace International as we celebrate International Peace Day
throughout our SF Hope Sites!

When: Monday, September 21, 2020

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-international-peace-day-caravan-tickets-121260472337

Car caravan meetup at 1:30 PM @ 2055 Sunnydale Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115

Leave in car caravan at 2:00 PM

We expect to end by 3:00 PM on Dakota and 25th Street

Then join us from 3:00pm -6:00pm at 25th and CONNECTICUT for more Peace Day celebrations INCLUDING a MOMENT of silence as well as speakers and other activities!

Our partners include:
--SF HOPE
--The San Francisco Foundation
___________________________________________________________

SAFETY: Event will follow all social distancing & safety measures. Please wear a mask.

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person events:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________
stand_in_peace2.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/standinpeaceinc/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 6:14 PM
§#InternationalDayofPeace
by Stand In Peace International
Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 6:14 PM
sm_peace_day_sf.jpg
original image (540x960)
https://www.facebook.com/standinpeaceinc/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 174.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code