U-C IMC is celebrating 20th Anniversary
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AT 6 PM CDT – 7:30 PM CDT
https://www.facebook.com/events/334124161263047/
"Independent Media: Where we've come from and why we need it more than ever!" with panelists Sarah Lazare, Tanya Parker, and Sascha Meinrath and Danielle Chynoweth (Moderator).
Tune in online at http://www.ucimc.org/20th or on the radio at WRFU 104.5 FM.
7:00-8:30pm:
