Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a fierce fighter for all people.
Together we will honor RBG's legacy and discuss the fight ahead to ensure we uphold her final ask, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."
Join us Sunday with special guests Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Mazie Hirono along with Rachel Carmona from Women's March and Cecile Richards from SuperMajority.
When: Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/IT1KBjzlj0WdYgNHb0-24g2
Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/PlannedParenthoodAction/
|RBG: Honor Her Legacy, Fight to Protect it w/ Planned Parenthood Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 20
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood Action
|Location Details
|Online
|
