



Together we will honor RBG's legacy and discuss the fight ahead to ensure we uphold her final ask, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."



Join us Sunday with special guests Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Mazie Hirono along with Rachel Carmona from Women's March and Cecile Richards from SuperMajority.



When: Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)



RSVP:



Facebook; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a fierce fighter for all people.Together we will honor RBG's legacy and discuss the fight ahead to ensure we uphold her final ask, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."Join us Sunday with special guests Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Mazie Hirono along with Rachel Carmona from Women's March and Cecile Richards from SuperMajority.When: Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/IT1KBjzlj0WdYgNHb0-24g2 Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/PlannedParenthoodAction/ Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 3:40 PM