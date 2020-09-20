top
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
View events for the week of 9/20/2020
Virtual RBG Vigil with NARAL Pro-Choice America
Date Sunday September 20
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorNARAL
Virtual RBG Vigil with NARAL Pro-Choice America

Join the NARAL community for a virtual vigil via Zoom to reflect and process the loss
of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

When: Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/328465/

NARAL Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/naralprochoiceamerica/

On September 18th, a trailblazing reproductive champion lived her final day on this earth. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood up for our right to safe and legal abortion during her confirmation hearings, and dedicated 27 years to the supreme court!

NARAL Pro Choice America recognizes the importance and need for a safe space to grieve RBG's passing and for the love we all have for her.

In memory of RBG, we will be hosting a virtual vigil tonight in hopes of sharing her love, her wisdom and her commitment to fighting for reproductive freedom! I encourage you to join us in community as we unite and celebrate RBG’s legacy on this earth:

Tonight we hold space to mourn Justice Ginsburg, and tomorrow we honor her legacy by continuing our fight for the fundamental rights and freedoms she championed.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 2:50 PM
§#ReproductiveFreedomVoter
by NARAL
Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 2:50 PM
naral_vote.jpg
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

For more information on the importance of being a #SupremeCourtVoter who wants a women's rights & equal rights SCOTUS, go to: https://supremecourtvoter.org/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
