



Join the NARAL community for a virtual vigil via Zoom to reflect and process the loss

of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



When: Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT



RSVP:



NARAL Facebook page:



On September 18th, a trailblazing reproductive champion lived her final day on this earth. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood up for our right to safe and legal abortion during her confirmation hearings, and dedicated 27 years to the supreme court!



NARAL Pro Choice America recognizes the importance and need for a safe space to grieve RBG's passing and for the love we all have for her.



In memory of RBG, we will be hosting a virtual vigil tonight in hopes of sharing her love, her wisdom and her commitment to fighting for reproductive freedom! I encourage you to join us in community as we unite and celebrate RBG’s legacy on this earth:



Tonight we hold space to mourn Justice Ginsburg, and tomorrow we honor her legacy by continuing our fight for the fundamental rights and freedoms she championed.



