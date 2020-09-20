top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 9/20/2020
Call to Action: Honor RBG Supreme Court Organizing Call w/ Demand Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 20
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDemand Justice.
Location Details
Online
CALL TO ACTION: Honor RBG Supreme Court Organizing Call

Organizer: Demand Justice

When: Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 @ 4 PM - 6 PM PT ( 7 PM - 9 PM ET)

RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216004789433/WN_62S1IepERE6NN9MAmdCdVA

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/

If you care about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her legacy, this is the moment
to ask yourself what you can do to fight back!

Join us tonight for an organizing call with grassroots leaders, activists, and a few
special guests!

Together, we will demand that we must respect her legacy by ensuring no justice
is considered until after the inauguration in January.

Event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/2739892519559195/
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: DEMAND JUSTICE

At Demand Justice (nonprofit), we fight for progressive change because we believe the rights described in our Constitution are only made real through the power of citizen activism.

We are empowering citizens to organize around our nation’s courts and prevent them from devolving into just another tool of economic and social oppression. We wage fact-based campaigns to defend our right to bodily autonomy and to stop our courts from pursuing an agenda that further enriches the wealthy and corporations at the expense of everyday Americans.

We resist those who distort our laws to try to legitimize discrimination against women, communities of color and LGBTQ Americans. And we work to elevate more women and people of color to the federal bench because we believe judges should reflect the diversity of the society they serve.

Website: https://demandjustice.org/

"Common Dreams" articles regarding Demand Justice:
https://www.commondreams.org/organization/demand-justice
______________________________________________________________

VIGIL FOR RBG: Memorial vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court steps
on September 19, 2020

Watch the livestream recording of the call-to-action candlelight vigil at the U.S. Supreme Court steps honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with activist speakers from justice groups, political speakers, faith leaders, and wonderful singers.

DEMAND JUSTICE RECORDING HERE: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/videos/757868408280556/
______________________________________________________________
rbg_1_1.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 1:47 PM
§#SupremeCourtVoter
by Demand Justice.
Sunday Sep 20th, 2020 1:47 PM
supreme_court_voter.png
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

For more information on the importance of being a #SupremeCourtVoter who wants a fair, equal rights SCOTUS, go to the Demand Justice website: https://supremecourtvoter.org/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020
