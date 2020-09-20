CALL TO ACTION: Honor RBG Supreme Court Organizing Call
Organizer: Demand Justice
When: Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 @ 4 PM - 6 PM PT ( 7 PM - 9 PM ET)
RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216004789433/WN_62S1IepERE6NN9MAmdCdVA
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/
If you care about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her legacy, this is the moment
to ask yourself what you can do to fight back!
Join us tonight for an organizing call with grassroots leaders, activists, and a few
special guests!
Together, we will demand that we must respect her legacy by ensuring no justice
is considered until after the inauguration in January.
Event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/2739892519559195/
______________________________________________________________
ABOUT: DEMAND JUSTICE
At Demand Justice (nonprofit), we fight for progressive change because we believe the rights described in our Constitution are only made real through the power of citizen activism.
We are empowering citizens to organize around our nation’s courts and prevent them from devolving into just another tool of economic and social oppression. We wage fact-based campaigns to defend our right to bodily autonomy and to stop our courts from pursuing an agenda that further enriches the wealthy and corporations at the expense of everyday Americans.
We resist those who distort our laws to try to legitimize discrimination against women, communities of color and LGBTQ Americans. And we work to elevate more women and people of color to the federal bench because we believe judges should reflect the diversity of the society they serve.
Website: https://demandjustice.org/
"Common Dreams" articles regarding Demand Justice:
https://www.commondreams.org/organization/demand-justice
______________________________________________________________
VIGIL FOR RBG: Memorial vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court steps
on September 19, 2020
Watch the livestream recording of the call-to-action candlelight vigil at the U.S. Supreme Court steps honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with activist speakers from justice groups, political speakers, faith leaders, and wonderful singers.
DEMAND JUSTICE RECORDING HERE: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/videos/757868408280556/
______________________________________________________________
