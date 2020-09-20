



Organizer: Demand Justice



When: Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 @ 4 PM - 6 PM PT ( 7 PM - 9 PM ET)



RSVP here:



Livestream:



If you care about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her legacy, this is the moment

to ask yourself what you can do to fight back!



Join us tonight for an organizing call with grassroots leaders, activists, and a few

special guests!



Together, we will demand that we must respect her legacy by ensuring no justice

is considered until after the inauguration in January.



Event post:

______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: DEMAND JUSTICE



At Demand Justice (nonprofit), we fight for progressive change because we believe the rights described in our Constitution are only made real through the power of citizen activism.



We are empowering citizens to organize around our nation’s courts and prevent them from devolving into just another tool of economic and social oppression. We wage fact-based campaigns to defend our right to bodily autonomy and to stop our courts from pursuing an agenda that further enriches the wealthy and corporations at the expense of everyday Americans.



We resist those who distort our laws to try to legitimize discrimination against women, communities of color and LGBTQ Americans. And we work to elevate more women and people of color to the federal bench because we believe judges should reflect the diversity of the society they serve.



Website:



"Common Dreams" articles regarding Demand Justice:

https://www.commondreams.org/organization/demand-justice

______________________________________________________________



VIGIL FOR RBG: Memorial vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court steps

on September 19, 2020



Watch the livestream recording of the call-to-action candlelight vigil at the U.S. Supreme Court steps honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with activist speakers from justice groups, political speakers, faith leaders, and wonderful singers.



DEMAND JUSTICE RECORDING HERE:

