From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Global March for Universal Basic Income 2020
Car Caravan and Demonstration in Oakland
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn a warm Saturday Sept. 19, Oakland's Eastshore Park saw the 2020 Basic Income and Car Caravan and Demonstration. In front of a circular array of 1364 "Eviction Notices", one for each of Oakland's 2019 homeless person, demonstrators cheered and clapped as the caravan repeatedly drove by. This was the global March for Universal Basic Income. Events were also planned in New York, Atlanta, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and worldwide.
The movement for a Universal Basic Income proclaims:
The economy is broken. Currently, many of the people who work hardest and are the backbones of our economy are those who are most vulnerable to financial hardship and insecurity. The COVID-19 economic crisis has made this abundantly clear. It is time to shift our thinking and recognize that we can design a system that works for everyone.All high resolution photos
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network