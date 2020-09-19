top
Global March for Universal Basic Income 2020
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 19th, 2020 8:32 PM
Car Caravan and Demonstration in Oakland
sm_20263-850_4633.jpg
original image (1400x932)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On a warm Saturday Sept. 19, Oakland's Eastshore Park saw the 2020 Basic Income and Car Caravan and Demonstration. In front of a circular array of 1364 "Eviction Notices", one for each of Oakland's 2019 homeless person, demonstrators cheered and clapped as the caravan repeatedly drove by. This was the global March for Universal Basic Income. Events were also planned in New York, Atlanta, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and worldwide.

The movement for a Universal Basic Income proclaims:

The economy is broken. Currently, many of the people who work hardest and are the backbones of our economy are those who are most vulnerable to financial hardship and insecurity. The COVID-19 economic crisis has made this abundantly clear. It is time to shift our thinking and recognize that we can design a system that works for everyone.

https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 19th, 2020 8:32 PM
sm_02_20263-852_6506.jpg
original image (2003x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_03_20263-850_4639.jpg
original image (1908x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_04_20263-852_6526.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_05_20263-850_4661.jpg
original image (1855x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_06_20263-852_6534.jpg
original image (1400x1783)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_07_20263-852_6553.jpg
original image (2195x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_08_20263-850_4672.jpg
original image (1904x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_09_20263-850_4681.jpg
original image (1919x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_10_20263-852_6560.jpg
original image (1944x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_11_20263-852_6572.jpg
original image (2070x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
sm_12_20263-852_6575.jpg
original image (1883x1400)
https://www.basicincomemarch.com/
