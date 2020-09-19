top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
View events for the week of 9/19/2020
Santa Cruz Vigil and Procession for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 19
Time 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Indivisible
Location Details
Town Clock Downtown SC
Santa Cruz, CA
Meet at the downtown Clock Tower at 8pm for a candle light vigil. We will then walk together to the courthouse around 8:15pm. Bring your artificial lights! We will light up Santa Cruz in honor of RBG.

This is a socially distanced event and masks are REQUIRED!! Please do not attend if you are feeling ill or have recently been around someone that has been sick.

RBG was a fierce champion of justice and equality on the Supreme Court. We owe her an enormous debt of gratitude, and we must fight hard to uphold the ideals of equality and justice she dedicated her life to.
sm_honor_rbg_ruth_bader_ginsburg.jpg
original image (1900x832)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6256009048...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 19th, 2020 3:34 PM
